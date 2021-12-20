International
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU after Frost leaves
Issued on:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed the foreign minister to lead the talks with Europe on Sunday after the resignation of the Brexit minister caused a shock wave in the already troubled London administration.
Secretary of State Liz Truss will take over the conversation of EU negotiations, including the complex issue of Northern Ireland’s relations with Brussels, with immediate effect, Downing Street said in a statement.
The forced shutdown came a day after David Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister and former Brexit negotiator, submitted his resignation in a letter to the prime minister late Saturday.
He acted after The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that he had submitted his resignation a week earlier but had agreed to wait until January before leaving his post.
In his resignation letter, Frost told Johnson that he had “concerns about the current direction of travel” regarding coronavirus regulations and tax increases.
“The Secretary of State will become the chief negotiator with the EU for the Northern Ireland Protocol, following the departure of Lord Frost,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.
“Liz Truss will assume ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relations with the European Union with immediate effect.”
Johnson is already being abducted by a rebellion of 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote on the coronavirus measures and the stunning loss of a 23,000-seat majority in a by-election.
This was partly to blame for a series of reports that staff and aides had held holidays last Christmas, despite the virus restrictions in force at the time.
‘Time is running out’
The Johnson Conservatives’ defeat in the by-elections intensified speculation about a leadership challenge.
Frost recently came second in a poll of top ministers conducted by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by conservatives who may end up deciding to replace Johnson.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday that Frost was “a prominent public servant,” adding: “I understand his reasons, he is a principled man, you know, principled people resign from government.”
The deputy leader of the main opposition Labor Party, Angela Rayner, said the resignation demonstrated “a government in total chaos”.
Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen warned that Johnson “was running out of time and friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a truly conservative government.
And Arlene Foster, who resigned as Northern Ireland’s first minister due to post-Brexit trade deals on UK territory, said this had major implications.
“Lord Frost’s resignation from the cabinet is a great moment for the Government, but a great one for those of us who believed he would give to NI,” she wrote on Twitter.
‘Point of return’
Frost told Johnson in his resignation letter: “I hope we get to where we need to go as soon as possible: an easily regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy.
“We also have to learn to live with Covid and I know it’s your instinct,” he said, referring to the new measures introduced by the government last week.
“I hope we can get back on track quickly and not be tempted by the kind of austerity measures we have seen elsewhere,” he added.
The series of crises that has engulfed Johnson have seen him receive increasingly negative coverage in Britain’s right-wing press, normally favorable to his leadership and his party.
Frost had been locked in talks for weeks over the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which regulates trade between the British continent of England, Scotland and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland, and the European Union.
The Truss “will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the issues arising from the current functioning of the Northern Ireland Protocol”, added statement number 10.
Frost was particularly focused on renewing the governance of the agreement, arguing that the EU’s highest court in Luxembourg has power over its implementation.
He appeared to be at odds with the Johnson administration over the issue earlier in the week, when a government spokesman appeared to suggest there might be a softening of its position on the EU’s role as arbitrator.
Frost, 56, was named as Johnson’s so-called EU “sherpa” shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019.
(AFP)
