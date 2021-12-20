International
UN expert stresses importance of human rights for Rohingya |
Bangladesh saved an incalculable number of lives when it opened its arms and hearts to the Rohingya people who survived these most indescribable horrors caused by the Myanmar army. said Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar at the end of it first official visit in Bangladesh.
All those who value human rights owe Bangladesh a debt of gratitude, he added, acknowledging that responsibility for resolving the emergency lies with Myanmar.
“I will do everything in my power to foster a stronger, more coordinated international response to this crisis, including putting pressure on the Myanmar military and taking concrete measures to hold the military junta fully responsible for this crisis,” he promised. UN expert.
Desire to return home
During his mission, the Special Rapporteur met with refugees at Cox’s Bazar, as well as those displaced on Bhasan Char Island.
Almost every Rohingya person I spoke to on this mission[ed] to return home as soon as possible to do so voluntarily, safely, sustainably and with dignity, he said, adding that we must ensure their safe and voluntary return to Myanmar.
To live a dignified life
Mr. Andrews provided a number of recommendations from his mission, in particular that the Rohingya community should be provided with security, access to education, access to health care and the creation of sustainable living opportunities, especially in Bashan Char.
Successful treatment of each of these key areas is of interest not only to the Rohingya community, but to all who share the goal of a successful and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya community, where they most want to go, home , he underlined.
The Special Rapporteur commended Bangladesh for its partnership in accountability measures and noted how critical it was for the rights and dignity of the Rohingya people to be respected, protected and promoted.
Education will provide Rohingya youth with opportunities that can deter them from negative coping mechanisms, reducing security vulnerabilities in camps and reducing security vulnerabilities for all, he noted.
Bhasan Char
During his visit to Bashan Char, a remote muddy island in the Bay of Bengal where the government has relocated some 19,000 refugees, the Special Rapporteur noted that significant resources had been invested in building facilities there.
Given his isolated location and newborn humanitarian program on the island, he urged Bangladesh to ensure that services that can meet the anticipated needs of the growing population are firmly in place before relocating more refugees, including , especially greater freedom of movement.
More support required
The UN expert welcomed the commitments made in the Memorandum of Understanding with the UN and demanded that they be put into practice.
He argued that the international community has a responsibility to support Rohingya, arguing that Bangladesh cannot and should not bear sole responsibility.
Stronger resource commitment is required for Rohingya refugees and host communities. And the Bangladeshi government needs and deserves a stronger international partnership, said Mr. Andreas.
UNOCHA / Vincent Tremeau
Looking ahead
He expressed his desire to work with Bangladesh as a friend, to continue his reporting and to continue his conversations and engagement with prominent people here.
Above all, I look forward to returning to a Myanmar where justice, human rights and human dignity will finally prevail, and I can meet the Rohingya community not as refugees but as citizens in their home country, Myanmar, concluded the Special Rapporteur.
Special rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report again on a specific human rights topic or in a country situation. Positions are honorary and experts are not paid for their work.
