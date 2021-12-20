Here’s who can have a white Christmas in Canada

Canadians dreaming of waking up for a white Christmas may have mixed results on Dec. 25, though some are likely to still see snowflakes on the big day.

Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast now includes forecasted weather results for Christmas Day. Some places may have snow during the week and stay cool, while others may be left simply hoping for a light dust on December 25th.

December has not gone exactly as planned, with some meteorologists predicting more winter weather, but there is still a chance for many Canadians to afford a beautiful Christmas morning.

Here’s how things can go for some cities across the country:

Weather forecasts are subject to sudden changes. The following descriptions are from the time of publication.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Vancouver: Temperatures above zero in the city can help keep off any snowfall during the week from the ground, but snow on the night of December 24th and periods of snow with zero degrees Celsius are forecast for Christmas day.

Victoria: It’s a similar story in the provincial capital, with rain and temperatures hovering above zero all week, but snow periods are expected overnight on Christmas Eve as well as December 25, which will be one degree Celsius.

ALBERTA

Calgary: Temperatures will remain below zero during a week mostly cloudy, with snow forecasts on December 23 and the possibility of storms as well as lower temperatures from that night until Christmas day.

Edmonton: Temperatures will remain below zero throughout the week, while from Monday evening to Thursday different levels of snowfall are expected. There is a 60 percent chance of storms on the nights of December 23 and 24 as well as Christmas day.

SASKATCHEWAN

Saskatoon: Temperatures well below zero are expected throughout the week, which will be mostly cloudy, with snow on December 23rd and 60 percent chance of storms on both the night of December 24th and Christmas day.

Regina: Although no snowfall is forecast for Christmas, temperatures are expected to remain below zero during a week of mixed sunshine and clouds. There is a 60 percent chance of storm on the night of December 23rd.

MANITOBA

Winnipeg: Winnipeggers have a good chance at a white Christmas as they can experience sub-zero temperatures under mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Thursday evenings. There is also a 60 percent chance of storming on Christmas Eve.

ONTARIO

Toronto: The city may receive some snow on December 25, with a 60 percent chance of rain or storms’s rain or snow from the night before, but any other snowfall accumulated during the week may be affected by temperatures fluctuating in zero degrees Celsius or above this week.

OTTAWA: The country’s capital will have temperatures just below freezing and cloudy conditions this week, with snow periods expected on the night of December 24th until Christmas.

QUEBEC

Montreal: Temperatures mostly below zero with the possibility of storms that start on the night of December 23rd until Christmas, when snowfall is expected, give the city good chances for a beautiful holiday.

Quebec City: A 60 percent chance of storming Wednesday as well as Christmas night through Dec. 25, combined with sub-zero temperatures, gives Quebec City a good chance of a white Christmas as well.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Moncton: Snow is forecast Wednesday night and temperatures below zero with a mix of sun and rain in the next two days. There is also a 60 percent chance of a storm on Christmas day.

Frederikton: Snowfall on Wednesday, sub-zero temperatures, partly cloudy conditions and storm forecasts on December 25th could mean a pleasant snow dusting at Christmas.

NEW SCOTLAND

Halifax: Temperatures just above zero may help keep snow off the ground during the week, but a 60 percent chance of a storm is expected on Christmas day.

PRINC EDWARD ISLAND

Charlottetown: Temperatures will fluctuate above and below the freezing point during a mostly cloudy week, with periods of snow expected on December 23rd and there is a 60 per cent chance the city will come with storms over Christmas.

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

St. John: The snow may fall on the night of December 23, with temperatures that will stay slightly below zero, but cloudy conditions are expected without further precipitation from then until Christmas.

YUKON

White horse: As expected, temperatures will be well below zero this week, with little snow expected Monday through Tuesday and Thursday.

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Yellowthike: This week there will be a mixture of sun and eclipses and apart from a low chance of storm on Sunday night no rain is forecast.

NUNAVUT

Iqaluit: Snow and snow are expected on Tuesday, with low chance of storms at the end of the week.