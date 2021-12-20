OFX buys Canadian firm FX for $ 70 million





International Money Service Provider OFX Group Limited has announced a deal to buy company, a global foreign exchange service, said in a press release. The sale will go for $ 98 million. The firm is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada and was established in 1998. The company serves corporate clients and had 194 employees as of September 30, 2021. The firm’s work includes spot and market orders, multi-currency accounts, mass payments and payments, and futures contracts. Skander Malcolm, CEO and managing director of OFX, said the acquisition of the Firm was the first major acquisition and would help it expand. The firm generates strong profits from a high quality customer base and has an excellent service culture, so there is a lot of OFX alignment. By merging our businesses, we become a much larger corporate specialist with a strong recurring revenue base and significant growth opportunities. Malcolm said the business is doing well and has seen positive trends in the third quarter. Adding the Firm, he said the company will be able to drive growth, combining infrastructure and risk culture with the Firm’s customer base and service excellence. PYMNTS writes that although cross-border traders are increasingly opting for local payment options now, there may be even more, according to Citcoin founder and CEO Chuck Huang. Read more: Know where your customer is: The key to improving cross-border merchant sales PYMNTS notes that there are over 450 local digital payment methods used worldwide, with the crucial factor for success often depending on how well they expand internationally. Huang told PYMNTS that there were still many traditional card-based uses. The point is that many countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, have low credit card penetration rates below 10% sometimes. But Alipay has a 90% to 100% penetration rate in China and close to that number in other markets. He said only relying on card-based schemes could result in many people not being able to pay. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

