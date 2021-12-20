International
UN chief calls for unity among Lebanese leaders, affirms solidarity with citizens |
Divided along sectarian lines, successive governments have been unable to put the country on a steady path forward.
Starting a four-day visit, he met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, saying they had a fruitful conversation.
A simple message
Later, at a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace, the UN chief called on the international community to strengthen its support.
He told reporters he was in place to discuss the best ways to support the Lebanese people to overcome the current economic and financial crisis and to promote peace, stability and sustainable development.
“I told the President that I had come with a simple message: The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon“, Secretary General saod.
He was accompanied by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations; Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacekeeping; Joanna Wronecka, Special Coordinator in Lebanon; General Stefano Del Col, Commander of the Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL); and Miguel Graca, Director and Coordinator for the visit.
People on the move
President Michel Aoun said that during their meeting, the two had touched on the issue of the Syrian exodus, stressing the need to find a new approach to the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, which has escalated for more than 10 years.
The Secretary-General acknowledged this the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon, Jordan and other countries in the world that have opened their borders, doors and hearts to refugees. although some richer and more powerful states have closed their borders.
Lebanese example
Mr Guterres spoke about his previous post as High Commissioner for Refugees, which he held for 10 years, noting the generosity that Lebanon and its people have long shown to Syrian refugees.
But he acknowledged that she was coming at a heavy price for Lebanese economic society and because of the conflict in Syria over Lebanese security.
The senior UN official regarded Lebanon as an example of responsibility that served to underline the need for the international community to fully support the nation in overcoming its difficulties.
Work together
During his visit, the Secretary-General will meet with a wide range of political, religious and civil society leaders, including women and youth.
And because the country’s emergency response plan is funded by only 11 percent, he called for stronger solidarity for strengthen support for Lebanon.
The UN chief also urged all Lebanese politicians to work in unity to resolve the crisis.
The Lebanese people expect their political leaders to restore the economy, secure an effective government and state institutions, end corruption, and preserve human rights. he said, noting that President Aoun spoke precisely in this direction.
Given the suffering of the Lebanese people, the Secretary-General affirmed this Lebanese political leaders have no right to divide and paralyze the country.
Photo by UN / Eskinder Debebe
upcoming elections
The senior UN official stressed that next spring elections are crucial, stressing that the Lebanese must be fully engaged in choosing how the country will move forward.
Women and youth should have every opportunity to play their full role as Lebanon strives to overcome its many challenges and lay the foundations for a better future, he stressed, assuring that the UN will support it. place at every step of this journey.
Resolution 1701
Returning to Israel, the Secretary-General hailed it as essential, Resolution 1701full implementation, including maintaining the cessation of hostilities throughout Blu line a demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, and Lebanon and the Golan Heights, reducing tensions between the parties and avoiding all violations.
He took the opportunity to greet thousands of peacekeepers who, far from their families and countries, continue to work for peace in Lebanon.
Mr Guterres also stressed that international support for the Lebanese military is needed more than ever and that US security institutions are vital to its stability.
In the coming days, the Secretary-General is scheduled to visit the port of Beirut and two projects in Tripoli; tours at UNIFUL headquarters in southern Lebanon and the Blue Line; and hold meetings with civil society leaders.
