



According to a government news release, the provisional turnout was 30.2% close to the polls – much lower than the previous record low of 43.6% in 2000. The last legislative elections five years ago saw a turnout of 58%.

In an effort to boost voting, the city provided free public transportation throughout the day – but instead of going to the polls, many Hong Kongers instead seemed to take free trains and buses to the trails and camping.

The results, announced Monday morning, saw pro-establishment candidates win all 20 seats in geographically available areas. None of the city’s main pro-democracy parties nominated any candidates.

Carrie Lam, the city leader, thanked voters late Sunday evening, saying they were “an important choice after improvements in the electoral system to implement the” Hong Kong Patriots “principle.

The vote comes two years after pro-democracy, anti-government protests rocked Hong Kong for months and more than a year after the introduction of a national security law banning secession, overthrow and co-operation with foreign powers – events that have completely transformed the social and political landscape of the city. These are also the first elections to the city Legislative Council since the adoption of new strict electoral reforms in March. The changes gave the government greater verification powers, dramatically reducing the public’s ability to vote directly for candidates and allowing only government-controlled “patriots” to stay. Under the previous system, about half of the 70-seat legislature was directly elected by the public, while the other half was elected by the trade and industry bodies that usually favor pro-China candidates. The new reforms expanded the legislature to 90 countries – but the vast majority are controlled by a pro-Beijing committee appointed by the government and trade and industry bodies. Now, only 20 countries are directly elected by the public – the lowest number since Hong Kong surrendered to Chinese rule in 1997. A number of Hong Kong activists fleeing the country have called on voters to boycott Sunday’s election, arguing it was a rigged election – a criticism echoed by many rights groups and international observers. Former lawmakers Nathan Law and Ted Hui, both in exile, were among those who defended a boycott. Hong Kong authorities subsequently issued arrest warrants against them. In Lam’s statement Sunday night, she argued that the new electoral system was necessary for good order and “governance”, adding that in previous elections, “anti-Chinese forces entered the political system … throwing it away. The Legislative Council in chaos. “ Sunday’s low turnout is in stark contrast to 2019, when nearly 3 million people – a 71.2% turnout – voted in the county council elections that gave a landslide victory to the pro-democracy camp. The 2019 elections took place several months after the protest movement, after millions of marches and street clashes between demonstrators and police. At the time, the vote was framed as a de facto referendum on the protests. Under national security law and Beijing’s crackdown on the city, political opposition has completely disappeared. Most opposition leaders and former pro-democracy lawmakers are now either in jail or in exile, while most of the councilors who won in 2019 or resigned have left Hong Kong or been disqualified by the government. At a news conference Monday morning, Lam acknowledged that Sunday’s turnout had been low – but argued that this was not necessarily a bad thing. The high turnout of 2019 was “based on polarization,” Lam said. “The (2019) elections had only a high turnout due to the difficulties in Hong Kong,” she added. “It’s not something we should be proud of.”

