The head of the Bank says that Russia remains connected to SWIFT





The Russian financial system can survive even if it disconnects from the global interbank payment system SWIFT, according to the head of the country’s VTB Bank, Andrey Kostin, reports Reuters. But Kostin does not think this will happen. “It would be a very serious, ‘unfriendly’ move does not do it justice,” he told Reuters. The news comes as Washington and other Western capitals have threatened strong economic consequences if Russia invades Ukraine. One of the widespread ideas has been the country’s secession from SWIFT, which is important for cash flows worldwide. Russia has assured leaders it is not planning an invasion. Russia also has its own banking messaging system, SPFS, a SWIFT alternative, which should be able to mitigate the shock if SWIFT divorce occurs. And meanwhile, Herman Gref, chief executive of SherBank, a senior Russian lender, said it was absurd that the US could sanction Moscow’s ability to convert payments into other world currencies. PYMNTS previously reported on the situation in Russia and SWIFT, with sanctions being seen as a way to prevent President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine. There was no decision taken until the report in early December. The Biden administration was talking to European partners about any possible action. Read more: US could cut off Russia from SWIFT payments to prevent invasion of Ukraine According to an unidentified senior Biden official, if Russia moves forward with military force, the US was ready to take action that could damage the Russian economy. The official said no specific sanctions had been considered, but there had been intense talks about what could be done, including pursuing energy producers and financial institutions or the country’s sovereign debt and oligarchs, making sure they did not could travel the same way. . Sanctions can also cut off access to US banking systems and credit cards. Regarding the secession of SWIFT, the European Parliament has adopted a non-binding resolution to request this if the country invades Ukraine. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

