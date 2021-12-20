Business Overview News, Sports, Work





YBI ANNOUNCES NEW MBAC TEAM: Youngstown Business Incubator recently announced a new Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC) team, a focus group providing support to minority businesses in the region through one-on-one consulting -one, group acceleration courses and programs. The members of the newly appointed team are: Tanisha Wheeler, who serves as a part-time business consultant and also as Director for Women in Entrepreneurship and Youth Entrepreneurship; Vern Richberg, former director of MBAC, in the role of director of supply chain diversity for which he will support MBAC through the development of programs and resources that support supply chain diversification in the region and specific initiatives in line with the mission of organization; David Hood as the new administrative assistant of the program. NEW CUSTOMER AT CASSIDY: Canfield-based Cassidy Advertising & Consulting, LLC has added EMSCO, a member of the Inductotherm Group, as their newest client. The Inductotherm Group consists of 40 full-service heat treatment companies offering in-house manufacturing, engineering, services and support to industries across the globe. EMSCO offers services, repairs and reconstructions 24/7 for induction melting furnaces. ACCREDITED MERIDIAN: Meridian HealthCare has earned the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for its Behavioral Health and Human Services programs, along with their two opiate treatment (OTP) programs, located in Warren and Youngstown. Meridian received accreditations demonstrating consistent compliance with its performance standards. The Golden Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects the commitment of a healthcare organization to provide safe and quality care for the patient. Meridian underwent an unannounced on-site review of its behavioral health and human services programs on June 16-18 and its two OTP sites on June 21-22 and 23-24. During the visit, a team of reviewers assessed compliance with all Meridian program standards covering several areas, including care, treatment and services, emergency management, care environment, infection prevention and control, information management, leadership, safety of life, medication management and the rights and responsibilities of the individual. REALTY FIRM KNOWS EMPLOYEES: More options Realty, at its holiday party Dec. 4 at Squaw Creek Country Club, recognized Ryan Hallapy as the volume leader for 2021 with $ 7.86 million; Steve DeMaiolo, second; and Sally Demidovich, third. Hallapy was no. 1 with transactions, 77; DeMaiolo, second; and Gia Napolitan, third. The highest average selling price was carried out by Jim Sarvas, Pennsylvania agent, with an average selling price of $ 315,000. Demidovich was second and Giuseppe Musumeci was third. People on the move VALLEY NATIVE DIRON: Pete Sniderman of Youngstown, chief operating officer of Litton Entertainment, a unit of the Hearst Media Production Group that produces and distributes software on several platforms, has been pulled from the company. Sniderman has overseen Litton’s expansion since 1995 through the leadership of several divisions, including corporate sales and advertising partnerships, international sales, programming acquisitions, network partnerships, the Litton News Division, and the Litton News Source. With 32 series and hundreds of hours of Emmy Award-winning programs each year in major broadcast station groups, including ABC, and networks including CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW, Litton Entertainment is among the leading content providers. AUDIT JOINS MANAGER 717: Nicole Whitsel recently joined 717 Credit Union as internal audit manager. Whitsel, who has more than 13 years of experience in risk management and has an MBA in accounting, will oversee the financial institution’s internal audit department. Audit is the management function which independently reviews and evaluates the adequacy and effectiveness of operational and accounting controls within the credit union. Submit articles for business reviews, new businesses and people on the go at [email protected], fax to 330-841-1717 or online at www.tribtoday.com. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/news/business/2021/12/business-briefs-169/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos