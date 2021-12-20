Restaurant Brands International Inc. Partners with Ant Group to accelerate the digital transformation of its restaurant operations across Asia Pacific





SINGAPORE – (TELI BIZNES) – Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”), one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant companies and owner of TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING, and POPEYES brands, announced today a regional partnership to utilize Ant Groups digital solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of its restaurant operations across Asia Pacific. This agreement further complements RBI’s ongoing efforts to support local franchise operations and expansion in the Asia-Pacific market. As part of the collaboration, Ant Group will work with RBI’s domestic franchise to implement a range of digital solutions, including Mini Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and Alipay +, a cross-border mobile payment group and solutions marketing. The cooperation aims to enable a more convenient and quieter experience of all channels for local diners and to increase the operational efficiency of restaurants. With the launch of the SaaS mini-program, Ant Group will develop mini-programs for each of the RBI brands, namely Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeies, tailored to each local market. Through the mini program, local RBI franchises will be able to digitally integrate online and offline operations to increase efficiency and gain deeper operational knowledge. At the same time, consumers will have access to enhanced services, such as menus and contactless payments, online orders for pick-up or drop-off, scanning and in-store ordering, and more. Furthermore, the mini-programs will also include any existing RBI brand loyalty program and provide additional digital marketing capabilities, such as digital coupon distribution, etc. To help local RBI restaurants reach more local customers, the mini-apps will be integrated into other local and regional digital platforms, including F&B Chope’s leading regional technology startup, and e-wallets in Southeast Asia. , etc. The partnership will also see RBI utilize Alipay + solutions to allow more payment options to be accepted in-store, on websites, apps and through mini-apps. With the integration of Alipay + solutions, RBI operations will support payment options such as Touch n Go eWallet in Malaysia, True Money portfolio in Thailand, GCash in the Philippines, Cocoa Pay in South Korea and many more. We could not be more excited to launch this innovative partnership with Ant Group, which further supports our mission to make ordering and dining as easy as possible for our guests and using payments to provide a more convenient experience and personalized, said Ekrem Ozer, President of APAC. , Restaurant Brands International. Franchisees across Asia will soon be able to take advantage of digitalisation across operations and integration of mini-applications into other digital platforms. “Using digital payments and marketing innovations is essential for industries such as food and beverages to provide contactless services, increase operational efficiency and adapt to rapidly changing market conditions,” said Angel Zhao, President of Ant Groups International Business Group. We look forward to helping RBI on its overall digital transformation journey, while reinventing how consumers connect with RBI brands online and offline to create superior customer experiences. This activation will take place in eight selected markets in Asia Pacific and 1500 restaurants in the three RBI brands. About Restaurant Brands International Inc. Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant companies with approximately $ 34 billion in annual sales across the system and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world’s most iconic and iconic fast food restaurant brands TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING and POPEYES. These independently operated brands have been serving their guests, franchises and respective communities for over 45 years. About Ant Group Ant Group aims to create the infrastructure and platform to support the digital transformation of the service industry. It strives to enable all consumers and small and micro businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are comprehensive, green and sustainable. Ant Group owns and operates Alipay, China’s leading digital payment platform that serves hundreds of millions of users and connects them with merchants and partner financial institutions that provide comprehensive financial services and digital services of everyday life such as food delivery, transportation , entertainment and health care. Ant Group has further introduced Alipay +, which offers global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions that enable global e-wallets and trading partners, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to better serve their users and customers from all over the world. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211219005104/en/Restaurant-Brands-International-Inc.-Partners-with-Ant-Group-to-Accelerate-Digital-Transformation-of-Its-Restaurant-Operations-Across-Asia-Pacific The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos