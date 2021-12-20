Amid rising tensions with Russia, Lithuania calls for greater vigilance

Lithuania and the other Baltic states Estonia and Latvia have expressed growing concern for their security as Russia deploys tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine and publishes red line security requirements.

The recent gathering of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border has caused alarm among NATO members, especially among the trio of alliances of the Baltic states that are most vulnerable to Russian aggression.

Using blunt language at a meeting of European foreign ministers earlier this month, the Lithuanian chief diplomat warned that Russia was preparing for war and urged the West to take the threat seriously.

In the context of a renewed crisis between the EU and Russia over Ukraine, Lithuania and its Baltic brothers and sisters Estonia and Latvia are seeking enhanced security and new solutions. Speaking to reporters after the meeting of European foreign ministers on 13 December,.

“I believe that Russia is really preparing for war and is doing it seriously,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. told reporters in Brussels. “I still have the feeling that we are not taking this very seriously, including what is happening in Lithuania.”

Experiencing Soviet occupation and sitting uncomfortably next to NATO’s main adversary, the three Baltic states have an increased level of sensitivity to the Russian security threat compared to Western EU members.

In Lithuania, the general opinion is that Russia is always raising stocks instead of turning to negotiations, said Maximas Milta, an associate analyst at the Center for Eastern European Studies, in an interview with FRANCE 24.

He noted the stringent demands that the Russian Foreign Ministry issued on Friday, calling for an end to any prospect of Ukraine or any other former Soviet state joining the transatlantic alliance, as an example of the telegrams and harassment that Russia usually uses to issue concessions.

A disaster scenario

At the heart of the Baltic states’ concerns is the so-called Suwalki Gap, a 90-kilometer stretch of land along Poland’s border with Lithuania, surrounded by Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

If Russia were to take control of the corridor, it would sever ties between the Baltic states and other NATO allies. It would be a nightmare situation, Milta said.

To strengthen security in the region, Milta said NATO’s first objective should be to increase the presence of US forces along the alliance ‘s eastern borders. A second objective should be (…) finding a way forward for Ukraine and Georgia to start membership action plans to join NATO, he added.

Despite the threat from the east, Milta remained optimistic, stressing that NATO is scheduled to appoint a new secretary general in 2022. We do not know who will be elected, but the new NATO leadership could mean more impetus. to protect member states.

According to Aliide Naylor, author of Shadow in the East, Vladimir Putin and the New BalticForward, the Western military alliance must also draw on the considerable experience of the Baltic states in dealing with their powerful eastern neighbor.

The Baltic states are accustomed to the waves of danger and relaxation and they clearly see the importance of staying united in the current climate of uncertainty, she told FRANCE 24. The western world is determined to play carefully, but the Baltic states understand it better. Russia, she added.

She noted the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which includes the Baltic Sea, which Germany has strongly supported, despite warnings from the Baltic states and Poland that Russia could use it to blackmail the EU by threatening to will cut off power supply in the event of a conflict. .

The West could never agree to Russia’s latest demands

Alexander Melnik, associate professor of geopolitics at ICN Business School Nancy-Metz, defended a holistic approach to dealing with Russia in an interview with FRANCE 24.

The West took the first steps to support the Maidan revolution in Ukraine, so we have no choice but to continue to support Kiev by providing their army with equipment, he said.

The West could never agree to Russia’s latest demands. By doing so, we would be betraying our values, such as respecting international law and contributing to peace and security, the professor said.

With that said, the West needs to create a real strategy with Russia. As British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said, Russia is an enigma, shrouded in mystery, within an enigma. Do we want to change the regime in Russia? No one knows, Melnik said.

As for Lithuania, “its leaders often talk about Western values ​​and human rights, resuming the core values ​​that old Europe has forgotten. As a newly converted country to Europe, Lithuania is part of the new Europe and they are show us that we have no right to lose the DNA of our values, not to give up our rights and be determined, Melnik concluded.

The Baltic states, rightly concerned about the excavated conflict but ongoing in Ukraine, could lead the way in promoting stronger leadership and feedback from EU and NATO leaders.