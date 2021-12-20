Maribels Sweets and ITC Global Trading Inc. warned of violations of FDA regulations





As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted to the public just weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters are often not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems. The FDA often edits portions of warning letters posted for public viewing. ITC Global Trading Inc.

Houston, Texas An import company in Texas is notified by the FDA of the lack of FSVPs for a number of imported food products. In a October 22 warning letter, the FDA described an inspection from April 30 to May 19, 2021, of the ITC Global Trading Inc. Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP). in Houston, TX. The FDA inspection found that the firm did not comply with FSVP regulations and resulted in the issuance of an FDA Form 483a. The firm did not develop, maintain or pursue an FSVP for any of the foods it imports, including the following foods: Canned mango and passion fruit drinks imported from (edited)

Chestnut Water in Syrup imported from (edited)

Coconut meat in syrup imported from (edited) The FSVP requires importers to verify that their foreign suppliers of food for human and animal consumption meet applicable FDA safety standards. The full warning letter can be seen here. Maribels Sweets, Inc.

Brooklyn, NY A food firm in New York is notified by the FDA of serious violations of Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act and Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Risk Analysis, and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Human Food Regulation. In a October 25 warning letter, the FDA described an inspection from June 1 to June 17, 2021 of the Maribels Sweets, Inc. food production facility. in Brooklyn, NY. The FDA inspection found that the firm did not comply with FDA regulations and resulted in the issuance of an FDA Form 483. Specifically, the FDA determined that ready-made chocolate products manufactured at the firm’s premises are counterfeit within the meaning of section 402 (a) (4) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act in that they are prepared, packaged or stored in unsanitary conditions where they may have been contaminated with impurities or have become harmful to health. Some of the violations: Current Good Manufacturing Practice (Subpart B): The firm did not keep buildings, equipment and other physical facilities in clean and sanitary condition and in adequate repair to prevent food counterfeiting. The glass light, placed on the tempering machine inside the processing chamber, had visible loose ink hanging from its metal rods. The tempering machine contained melted dark chocolate and was kept uncovered throughout the inspection.

The floor inside the firms processing room showed cracked surfaces. The firm did not clean surfaces in contact with food as often as necessary to protect against cross-contact with the allergen and against food contamination. On June 1, 2021, employees were seen transferring ganache coming out of the cooling tunnel into disposable plastic trays previously used. These trays were not clean, as food waste was observed on the trays.

On June 2, 2021, after cleaning on a metal grid, the chocolate residue was glued to the extension of the grid, which was reconnected to the cooling tunnel that was ready for the production of the next tours. The firm did not take appropriate precautions to ensure that production procedures did not contribute to cross-contact with the allergen and pollution from any source. On June 1, 2021, the firm refilled, repackaged and labeled two types of hot chocolate, one of which contains the hazelnut allergen. These two products were processed simultaneously, side by side, on the same processing table.

On June 1, 2021, while a fan was being used to cool molds filled with dark chocolate, visible chocolate powder was spotted on many surfaces inside the processing room caused by the fan blowing into the dark chocolate. These surfaces included pipes running through the ceiling and plastics covering unused equipment. The firm manufactures different types of chocolate products that may contain different allergens in the same room using the same method to cool the chocolate.

The typical practice of firms is to store clean chocolate molds on a shelf protected with plastic wrap. On June 1, 2021, molds containing chocolate scraps were stored on the clean mold storage shelf. One employee explained that these molds were used to make milk chocolate and were incorrectly placed on the clean shelf. The employee added that the facility has defined milk and dark chocolate molds; however, these molds are identical. The facility does not have a system to monitor cleaning and distinguish between the two molds. The firm did not take reasonable precautions to ensure that all persons working in direct contact with food washed their hands thoroughly – and disinfected if necessary to protect themselves from contamination by unwanted microorganisms – before commencing of work, after any absence from the workstation and in any case. other times when hands may be dirty or contaminated. Specifically, on June 1, 2021, two female employees were spotted returning to the processing room after their break and continued processing ganache without washing and disinfecting their hands. The full warning letter can be seen here. (To subscribe to a free subscription to Food Safety News, Click here.)

