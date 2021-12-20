Typhoon deaths in the Philippines are 140; mayors pray for food | News, Sports, Work





Associated Press MANILA, Philippines – The death toll from the worst typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has risen to at least 146, and the governor of an island province particularly hit by typhoon Rai said there could be even greater devastation not yet reported. . . Governor Arthur Yap of Bohol province in the central Philippines said 72 people died there, 10 others went missing and 13 were injured, and suggested the casualties could still rise significantly because only 33 of the 48 mayors were able to reported to him due to crashed communications. . Officials were trying to confirm a significant number of deaths caused by landslides and widespread flooding elsewhere. In statements posted on Facebook, Yap ordered mayors in his province of more than 1.2 million people to use their emergency powers to provide food parcels for large numbers of people along with drinking water. Both are urgently wanted in several hit cities. After joining an aerial military study of cities devastated by the typhoon, Yap said “It is very clear that the damage suffered by Bohol is great and comprehensive.” He said the initial inspection did not cover four towns where the typhoon struck as it exploded through the central island provinces on Thursday and Friday. The government said about 780,000 people were affected, including more than 300,000 residents who had to be evacuated from their homes. At least 64 other typhoon deaths were reported by the disaster response agency, national police and local officials. Most were hit by falling trees and collapsed walls, drowned by flash floods or buried in landslides. Officials in the Dinagat Islands, one of the southeastern provinces hit by the typhoon for the first time, reported 10 separate deaths from just a few cities alone, bringing the total death toll so far to 146. President Rodrigo Duterte flew into the region on Saturday and pledged 2 billion pesos ($ 40 million) in aid. He met with officials in the town of Maasin in the southern province of Leyte where he was born. Duterte’s family later moved to the southern city of Davao, where he served as mayor for a long time before taking over the presidency. “The moment I was born into this world, I said to my mother, ‘Do not stay here because this country is really prone to typhoons.’ Duterte told officials. At its strongest, the typhoon filled steady winds of 121 miles per hour and shook to 168 mph, making it one of the strongest in recent years to hit the disaster-prone archipelago that stretches across the Pacific Ocean. and South China. Children. Floods rose rapidly in the town along the Bohol River, Loboc, where residents were trapped on their roofs and in trees. They were rescued by the Coast Guard the next day. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/news/international-news-apwire/2021/12/typhoon-deaths-in-philippines-top-140-mayors-plead-for-food/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos