Israel seeks vaccines for children, seems to ban travel from US as Omicron spreads





The Israeli prime minister on Sunday called on parents to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus as the new omicron variant showed signs of spreading as authorities prepared to extend a travel ban to include the United States.

In a mainstream television speech, Naftali Bennett said the number of cases of the new variant remains relatively low in part thanks to previous moves to ban most foreigners from entering the country. But he said it was only a matter of time before the numbers started to rise. The fifth wave has begun, he said. Bennett said it was especially important for parents to vaccinate their children. Israel last month began offering vaccines to younger children between the ages of 5 and 12, but authorities say the vaccination rate in that age group remains disappointingly low. The children’s vaccine is safe and is the responsibility of the parents, Bennett said. A parent who has been vaccinated three times should also protect their children. Do not leave your children exposed and unprotected to the next omicron, he added. Anticipating an increase in cases in the coming weeks, he said the government was working on new security recommendations. Meanwhile, he urged people to distance themselves socially, wear masks and work from home whenever possible. Before taking office in June, Bennett sharply criticized his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, for imposing painful blockades that hit the economy hard. Israel launched a world-leading vaccination campaign earlier this year and more than 4.1 million Israelis, 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. The country’s health ministry has reported at least 134 confirmed cases of the omicron variant since its appearance in late November. Haaretz news site on Sunday said about 17 passengers with the coronavirus arrived at a solo flight from Miami, most of them with the omicron variant. Israel largely closed its international borders last month following the emergence of the omicron. Foreign nationals are not allowed to enter and all Israelis coming from abroad are required to be quarantined, including those who have been vaccinated. Israel has also declared dozens of countries with high coronavirus rates as red, banning Israelis from traveling there. Health officials on Sunday recommended the addition of the United States and Canada to that list, with the decision expected to take effect Wednesday. Israel, with a population of about 9.2 million, has recorded at least 8,232 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. (FRANCE 24 me AP)

