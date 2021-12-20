Five Star International Truck Dealer Buys Noerrs International | News, Sports, Work





HARRISBURG – Five Star International, LLC, Pennsylvania’s largest international truck dealer, according to a press release, recently bought Noerr’s International, based in Lewistown. The acquisition of Noerr fits into the Five Star strategy to expand across Pennsylvania. Noerr’s International has served central Pennsylvania with international trucks and full-service parts and service departments since 1937. With this acquisition, Five Star will expand its geographic market into the largest State College, an area with two new merchant branches strategically located in Lewistown and Milesburg. “We are very excited to be able to continue. The traditions that the Noerr family has started and bring the Five Star resources to offer in representation.” Fred Scheler, president and managing member of Five Star International said in a press release. Ed and Tom Noerr, owners of Noerr International, decided to retire after working in the family business for nearly 50 years. They were the fourth generation of ownership for Noerr’s International, which has served Lewistown for over 84 years. Ed’s sons Chris and Brent, along with all current employees, will continue to serve customers at their current location under the leadership of the Five Stars. “We want to thank all our customers who have patronized our business over the years.” Ed and Tom Noerr said in a press release. “We also want to thank our employees for their many years of service, many of whom have been employed by Noerr for over 30 years.” Noerr’s International has been a pillar of the Lewistown community with its long-term staff, strong service department and loyal customer base. “We look forward to building on the strengths Noerr’s has brought to the market and introducing Five Stars’ capabilities and commitment to customer base excellence.” John Scheler, chief sales officer and managing member said in a press release. Learn more about Five Star International, LLC by visiting fivestarinternational.com. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

