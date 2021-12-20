International
Urination is very easy: Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after documenting life on the ISS | International Space Station
A Japanese billionaire has returned to Earth after a 12-day stay at the International Space Station, where he made videos about performing common tasks in space, including brushing his teeth and going to the toilet.
Internet fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted into the Kazakh steppe around the expected landing time at 03:13 GMT on Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, the Russian space agency said.
The Soyuz MS-20 cruise ship flight has been completed, Roscosmos said in a statement on its website.
The trip marked Russia’s return to space tourism after a ten-year hiatus that saw an increase in competition from the US.
The trio spent 12 days in the orbital lab, where Japanese tourists documented their daily lives aboard the ISS for the popular YouTube channel Maezawas.
Addressing his 1 million followers on YouTube, the 46-year-old billionaire explained how to brush his teeth and go to the toilet in space. In one of the videos, he explained in detail the business of facilitating oneself in the ISS.
Urination is very easy, he said as he demonstrated a hand funnel used by astronauts to suck urine.
In other videos, he showed his followers how to drink tea and sleep at zero gravity.
When the three space travelers arrived at the ISS on December 8, they joined a crew of seven teams who were engaged in space biology and physics research.
Maezawa plans to take eight people with him on a 2023 mission to the moon, led by Elon Musks SpaceX. He and his aide are the first Japanese private citizens to visit the space since journalist Toyohiro Akiyama traveled to Mir station in 1990.
Their return from space shutters, a flag year that many have seen as a turning point for private space travel.
Musk billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson all made new commercial tourism flights this year, exploding into a market Russia wants to protect.
Russia has a history of sending self-funded tourists into space. In partnership with US-based company Space Adventures, Roscosmos has previously taken seven tourists to the ISS since 2001, one of them twice.
The latest was Canada Cirque du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte, who was named the first space clown in 2009.
In October, Russia launched its first untrained cosmonauts into space since Laliberte’s trip, sending a Russian actress and director to the ISS, where they filmed scenes for the first film in orbit.
Moscow had banned the sending of tourists into space after NASA withdrew its spacecraft in 2011, which left Russia with a monopoly on ISS supplies.
NASA bought all of Soyuz’s launch sites for a $ 90 million spot report, effectively ending tourist flights. That changed last year when a SpaceX spacecraft successfully sent its first astronauts to the ISS.
NASA began buying flights from SpaceX, removing Russia from its monopoly and costing its limited space agency millions of dollars in revenue.
The cost of space tickets for tourists has not been made known, but Space Adventures has shown that they are in the $ 50-60 million range.
Roscosmos plans to continue to grow its space tourism business, already ordering two Soyuz rockets for such trips.
