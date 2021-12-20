The new health restrictions will take effect on Monday for Quebec – Montreal

To deal with the Omicron variant which is creating an explosion of new COVID-19 cases, additional health restrictions will take effect from Monday in Quebec.

The provincial government asked the Quebeckers on Thursday to reduce their social contacts by 50%. With this in mind, restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, theaters and cinemas as well as conferences will have to limit their capacity to 50%. The ban on dancing and karaoke will be restored, barely a month after the cancellation.

In shops and malls, the border is set at a customer for 20 square meters area. This measure does not affect personal care institutions like hairdressers and massage therapists. Opening hours for sales after Christmas on December 26 will be extended.

The 50% rule will also apply to places of worship and essential public activities, such as assemblies that can accommodate a maximum of 250 people, but now they will have to apply for a vaccination passport.

The story goes down the ad

For funerals, the current capacity of a turnover of 50 people present at the same time is maintained. Public Health authorizes the holding of wedding or funeral ceremonies without requiring a vaccination passport, but with a maximum of 25 persons.

For private gatherings inside, the limit remains the same, or 10 people or residents of three residences. Quebec has waived the possibility of holding rallies of 20 people from December 23rd.

Read more: With the increase in COVID cases due to Omicron, homeless lawyers are concerned

From 20 December, measures will also be strengthened in CHSLD, private nursing homes, intermediate resources (RI) and certain family type resources (RTF). For example, only one visitor or family caregiver at a time, for a maximum of four people per day, will be authorized to visit a person living, among others, in certain CHSLDs and RI-RTFs. It will also be forbidden to enter the common areas for relatives and visitors, with the exception of relatives who help feed a resident.

Trends High risk that border rules could change abroad, blocking Canadians: minister

7 bodies, including children were found at the Minnesota home. Police say the cause of death is unknown

In education, wearing masks in the classroom and in common areas has been reintroduced. The face-to-face return after the holiday break is scheduled for January 10 for the secondary sectors, faculties, universities and vocational training. The scheduled start date for the elementary level is saved.

There are also new restrictions on practicing sports and recreation. Includes suspension from tournaments or competitions and a limit of 25 participants within.

The story goes down the ad

Quebec also strongly recommends working from home. Wearing a mask at all times and a physical distance of 2 meters must be observed again in the workplace.

200,000 quick test kits

Read more: COVID-19 reports 3,846 new cases in Quebec, three more deaths

Another added action due to the emergence of the new variant: sending fast tests to the pharmacy. The first shipments are due to arrive Monday at nearly 2,000 pharmacies in Quebec.

Each of them should receive a first case of 108 kits with five tests starting tomorrow, or Tuesday at the latest for several pharmacies located in more remote regions, the Quebec Pharmaceutical Distributors Association (AQDP) announced.

“Then, every day until December 23, new rapid tests will arrive in Quebec and will be immediately distributed by distributors in all pharmacies in Quebec,” the AQDP said in a press release on Sunday.

The mandate to deliver approximately 800,000 COVID-19 test kits to pharmacies by the start of the holiday season has been given to pharmaceutical distributors in Quebec, who supply medicines to all hospitals and pharmacies in the region on a daily basis. province.

“We anticipate strong demand across Quebec and are fully aware of the challenges associated with limited supplies. We ask from our pharmacist-owner partners the patience and cooperation of the population in this context “, said the president of the NAP, Albert Falardeau.

The story goes down the ad

















2:14

Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases





Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases



INDEX: General health news