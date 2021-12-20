International
The new health restrictions will take effect on Monday for Quebec – Montreal
To deal with the Omicron variant which is creating an explosion of new COVID-19 cases, additional health restrictions will take effect from Monday in Quebec.
The provincial government asked the Quebeckers on Thursday to reduce their social contacts by 50%. With this in mind, restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, theaters and cinemas as well as conferences will have to limit their capacity to 50%. The ban on dancing and karaoke will be restored, barely a month after the cancellation.
In shops and malls, the border is set at a customer for 20 square meters area. This measure does not affect personal care institutions like hairdressers and massage therapists. Opening hours for sales after Christmas on December 26 will be extended.
The 50% rule will also apply to places of worship and essential public activities, such as assemblies that can accommodate a maximum of 250 people, but now they will have to apply for a vaccination passport.
For funerals, the current capacity of a turnover of 50 people present at the same time is maintained. Public Health authorizes the holding of wedding or funeral ceremonies without requiring a vaccination passport, but with a maximum of 25 persons.
For private gatherings inside, the limit remains the same, or 10 people or residents of three residences. Quebec has waived the possibility of holding rallies of 20 people from December 23rd.
Read more:
With the increase in COVID cases due to Omicron, homeless lawyers are concerned
From 20 December, measures will also be strengthened in CHSLD, private nursing homes, intermediate resources (RI) and certain family type resources (RTF). For example, only one visitor or family caregiver at a time, for a maximum of four people per day, will be authorized to visit a person living, among others, in certain CHSLDs and RI-RTFs. It will also be forbidden to enter the common areas for relatives and visitors, with the exception of relatives who help feed a resident.
Trends
High risk that border rules could change abroad, blocking Canadians: minister
7 bodies, including children were found at the Minnesota home. Police say the cause of death is unknown
In education, wearing masks in the classroom and in common areas has been reintroduced. The face-to-face return after the holiday break is scheduled for January 10 for the secondary sectors, faculties, universities and vocational training. The scheduled start date for the elementary level is saved.
There are also new restrictions on practicing sports and recreation. Includes suspension from tournaments or competitions and a limit of 25 participants within.
Quebec also strongly recommends working from home. Wearing a mask at all times and a physical distance of 2 meters must be observed again in the workplace.
200,000 quick test kits
Read more:
COVID-19 reports 3,846 new cases in Quebec, three more deaths
Another added action due to the emergence of the new variant: sending fast tests to the pharmacy. The first shipments are due to arrive Monday at nearly 2,000 pharmacies in Quebec.
Each of them should receive a first case of 108 kits with five tests starting tomorrow, or Tuesday at the latest for several pharmacies located in more remote regions, the Quebec Pharmaceutical Distributors Association (AQDP) announced.
“Then, every day until December 23, new rapid tests will arrive in Quebec and will be immediately distributed by distributors in all pharmacies in Quebec,” the AQDP said in a press release on Sunday.
The mandate to deliver approximately 800,000 COVID-19 test kits to pharmacies by the start of the holiday season has been given to pharmaceutical distributors in Quebec, who supply medicines to all hospitals and pharmacies in the region on a daily basis. province.
“We anticipate strong demand across Quebec and are fully aware of the challenges associated with limited supplies. We ask from our pharmacist-owner partners the patience and cooperation of the population in this context “, said the president of the NAP, Albert Falardeau.
Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
INDEX: General health news
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8462532/in-quebec-new-health-restrictions-will-take-effect-on-monday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]