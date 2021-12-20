Large sludge dryer arrives in Westerly | News, Sports, Work





The sludge dryer that is part of a $ 35.5 million Altoona Water Authority solvent project arrived Saturday at the authority’s Westerly Sewage Treatment Plant, following a 245-mile journey from New Jersey. The three-vehicle convoy carrying the 63-tonne car departed from Peapack, near New York City, on Thursday morning, but the ride lasted only 7.5 hours, according to Paul Tanaka of Edison, NJ, who used the tractor that pulled the trailer. carrying the large device. The convoy was due to arrive at noon Friday, but the crew had to wait in New Jersey for PennDOT approval of revised road permits, according to and Tanaka. The convoy came west on I-80, then deviated about 40 miles around White Haven to avoid one or two weight-restricted bridges that did not allow the 122-ton load, Tanaka said. The convoy traveled faster than authorities predicted, reaching 55 mph on the highway, Tanaka said. The space encountered no weight-related problems crossing the bridge over the Beaverdam Branch of the Juniata River, just inside the entrance of the sewer system. Authority officials were concerned about how well the bridge would stand and had studied the matter before giving OK. “It did not move,” said Tanaka, who added that he could tell when a bridge was straining to support the weight of a vehicle. Prior to delivery, the authority had arranged for the manufacturer to lighten the load by removing the dryer roof, an engine and some other equipment, said Sandy Verhovsek, senior project manager for Energy Systems Group, a contractor on the digester dryer project. While there were no weight-related problems for the device when it entered the plant terrain, there was a halt when the 138-foot-long flat bed riding center threatened to finally land on the sidewalk, due to lower grades ahead . and at the back of the platform. To secure permission, a crew member driving the next car in the convoy used a remote control device to lift the trailer back and forth. That crew member continued to make height adjustments based on changes in sidewalk height as he walked behind the platform as Tanaka was slowly moving away from the bridge and around the plant control building. The same crew member had previously adjusted the height of the trailer when it left the manufacturing plant and in the middle of the trip, when the column passed through a city, crew members said. After parking the platform, Tanaka detached the tractor, leaving the trailer with the dryer still attached to it to stay until this morning, when workers will prepare to push the car into a former storage area at the plant control building, where I will stay. The dryer consists of a large cylinder that extends to the top of a frame of steel beams and cross connectors. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

