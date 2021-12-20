Do more to resolve Rohingya crisis: UN envoy to Bangladesh | Rohingya News

A UN special rapporteur says the international community needs to build a better partnership with Bangladesh and end Myanmar’s military leadership in tackling the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Bangladesh cannot and should not bear this responsibility alone, said Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, at a news conference in Dhaka on Sunday.

The cause of this crisis and the final solution of this crisis is not here in Bangladesh but in Myanmar.

The Rohingya are an ethnic group, more than 700,000 of whom fled persecution and violence in neighboring Myanmar in August 2017. Since then, Bangladesh has sheltered nearly one million refugees in crowded camps near its shores.

Bangladeshi officials say the nation of more than 160 million people is overcrowded due to the refugee crisis.

Rohingya refugees gather to mark second anniversary of exodus to Kutupalong camp in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh [File: Rafiqur Rahman/Reuters]

Andrews met with Rohingya refugees, officials from international aid agencies and Bangladeshi officials to discuss the country’s refugee crisis.

“I will do everything in my capacity to foster a stronger, more coordinated international response to this crisis, including putting pressure on the Myanmar military and taking concrete measures to hold the military junta fully responsible for this crisis,” he said. ai.

He said the international community should, if necessary, block the sources of revenue that the Myanmar military receives. A UN-sponsored investigation in 2018 recommended prosecuting Myanmar’s top military commanders on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for violence against the Rohingya.

It is a large army (in Myanmar) and very scary, but large armies take considerable resources to be supplied and maintained. “I think the international community can do a much better job of identifying the sources of revenue that are being poured into the coffers of this military junta and perpetuating these atrocities,” he said.

During his mission, the UN envoy also met with displaced refugees in Bhasan Char, a flood-prone island about 60km (37 miles) away from the mainland.

In October this year, the UN and the Bangladeshi government signed an agreement to work together to help relocate Rohingya refugees to the remote island. More than 19,000 Rohingya have already been relocated to the island from the narrow camps.

Almost every Rohingya person I spoke to on this mission, whether in the Kutupalong camps or Bhasan Char, wants to return home as soon as possible to do so voluntarily, safely, consistently, and with dignity. They want to go home, Andrews said.

He, however, said that the ruthless attack by the Myanmar military government against its own people, as well as the systematic purge in Rakhine state continued to this day.

This means that the conditions for the safe, stable and dignified return of the Rohingya to their homeland do not currently exist. It will take considerable time and effort to create such conditions in Myanmar, he said.

Deep concern about school closures

Andrews also said that Bangladesh’s decision to close schools for Rohingya refugees risks leaving a whole generation of Rohingya children virtually uneducated.

Bangladeshi authorities this week ordered the closure of unauthorized education centers in border camps. The order came during Andrewss’s visit.

“I’m deeply concerned that I have learned of a new policy, announced while I was here, that would close all private schools in the camps,” he told reporters.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said the order would not affect about 3,000 learning centers for children in UNICEF-supported camps. He claimed that the measure was taken to stop the operation of schools that promoted radicalism and were involved in illegal activities.

Angry Rohingya activists in the camps have used social media to protest the decision instead of public protests, which have become difficult since security escalated following the killing of a camp leader in September.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said about 30,000 children will lose their access to education if Bangladesh does not cancel the closure.