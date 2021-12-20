‘Follow the spirit’ of new instructions for Covid

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said the new restrictions starting today will significantly reduce the volume of total social contact across society if people follow “not just the letter, but the spirit” of the guidelines.

Dr Holohan said it is “now up to people individually” to limit social engagements to small groups of people and not to meet with large groups of people during Christmas time.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said people should seek to sever discretionary contacts and that there are no plans to introduce stricter measures before Christmas.

However, he said NPHET will continue to monitor the situation over Christmas and is available to provide more information to the Government if needed.

Dr Holohan said the new restrictions are intended to protect against a significant increase in hospitalization and wider protection of public health.

He said they are also determined to protect the country’s ability to provide education, childcare and other essential services.

Dr Holohan said Ireland is potentially at risk from a huge increase in the virus that is now being felt in countries like Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK.

He said the effects of Covid-19 vaccines in terms of protection are held against the Omicron variant, although NPHET needs to monitor how well it stands.

He said a lot of misinformation is being spread by some in society about vaccines, which is not helpful.

Dr Holohan said that if the current case numbers were to occur a year ago without vaccines, then the situation would be much worse.

Asked if he had discussed further restrictions with Taoiseach, Dr Holohan said: “I know there was a report in one of the newspapers yesterday to say there was a strong plan for us to meet on December 30 to announce a blockade on that time. point and that we had already shown as such. This is simply untrue. “

Dr Holohan said Taoiseach himself over the weekend had made it clear that “nothing has ever been decided”, adding that NPHET continues to monitor the effect of the measures.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the government would be in a position early tomorrow to announce changes to the Covid Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS).

This scheme should be mitigated to allow businesses limited by government order – in terms of capacity or working hours – to take advantage of it.

“They will receive the kind of financial support for both salaries and general expenses that would have turned into a complete blockade when they were fully closed,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr. Varadkar also said he does not envisage a situation where schools will not reopen after the Christmas holidays in January.

He added that there was “no case” for closing schools in advance.

The latest restrictions, announced by the Taoiseach last Friday, took effect at midnight.

Micheál Martin said they will help the country move to the other side of the current wave as safely as possible.

From 20:00 today, all restaurants, bars and cafés, excluding pick-up or drop-off services, will be required to close their doors.

Indoor events planned earlier in the day should limit attendance to 50% of capacity or 1000 persons, whichever is lower.

Outdoor events will also be limited to half capacity, up to a maximum of 5000 people.

Wedding receptions can take place after 20:00, but with a capacity limit of 100 guests. Religious services are exempt from restrictions.

Extended measures also come into play for people who are considered close contacts, with those who have not yet received a booster vaccine that should restrict their movements for ten days.

Those who have spent a week by their booster face limited movement for five days and need to do three antigen tests.

Measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant, which is now the most dominant species in Ireland, will remain in force until 30 January.