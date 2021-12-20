Violent Beginnings: Children Growing Up in the Lebanon Crisis December 2021 – Lebanon

At least one million children at risk of violence as the crisis intensifies in Lebanon – UN

Findings released as UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Violence against Children visits Lebanon

Beirut, 17 December 2021 – One in two children in Lebanon is at serious risk of physical, emotional or sexual violence as families struggle to cope with the country’s deepening crisis, according to a new report from UNICEF.

The ‘Violent Beginnings: Children Growing Up in the Lebanon Crisis’ report also details that some 1.8 million children (more than 80 percent) are now experiencing multidimensional poverty – from around 900,000 in 2019 – and risk being forced into abuses such as child labor or child marriages to help their families cope with the bread of the mouth.

The report comes as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Violence against Children visits Lebanon.

“The crisis in Lebanon threatens the present and the future of millions of children. Ensuring their protection from abuse, harm and violence and the protection of their rights are needed more than ever, ”said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Violence against Children, Dr. Najat Maalla M’jid.

Lebanon is rocked by the impact of national financial and political unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the August 2020 outbreaks in the Port of Beirut.

The report shows that the number of child abuse and exploitation cases handled by UNICEF and partners increased by almost half (44 percent) between October 2020 and October 2021, from 3,913 to 5,621 cases. It also describes a growing range of child safety threats:

Child labor is on the rise, with more than half (53 percent) of respondents in a UNICEF survey of partner organizations pointing to child labor as their number one concern for protection, up from 41 percent three months before. In an October poll, 12 percent of households surveyed said they sent at least one child to work, up from 9 percent six months ago. Children up to the age of six are now working on farms, on the streets and illegally selling fuel, putting them at risk of severe burns and even death.

Young girls risk being married by desperate families seeking dowry. One in five Syrian girls aged 15-19 in Lebanon is married.

Civil society organizations report an increase in cases of domestic violence. The percentage of Lebanese girls and women seeking services for gender-based violence has increased significantly in the last three years (from 21 percent of total cases in 2018, to 26 percent in 2019, to 35 percent in 2020).

Mental health problems are increasing among young people. A UNICEF estimate that interviewed teens ages 15 to 24 in September 2021 shows that one in four reported that they often felt depressed.

As families face poverty, experts fear that the number of children who end up separated from extended family and in residential care may increase.

A growing number of children are coming into contact with the criminal justice system after participating in protests, being victims of violence or being pushed into crime as a means of survival.

New threats to children are being documented as families become increasingly desperate: including impoverished families abandoning babies on the streets and children facing an increased risk of kidnapping.

“Investing in the protection, development and well-being of children can not wait. “Investing in children is essential to building an inclusive, peaceful, just and resilient society that keeps children safe from harm and leaves no one behind,” the SRSG added on Violence against Children.

“The safety and well-being of children is complexly linked to every pillar of a well-functioning society,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon. “We need a village – food, shelter, health care, regular schooling, thriving families and functioning social services and institutions – to help children grow up without harm. “When society begins to crumble, children are left extremely vulnerable to abuse, violence and exploitation.”

The United Nations in Lebanon is working to protect children from violence, abuse and exploitation by reducing poverty; review of laws and policies; improving access to social welfare services, education and health care; and working with the Government to strengthen defense services. In parallel, extensive efforts are being made to address social norms that normalize violence against children and make it culturally acceptable.

“We must not disappoint the Lebanese children. “They are the future of Lebanon, the hope of the country,” said United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon. Najat Rochdi. “The shocking numbers of children subjected to abuse and exploitation and deprived of their basic rights must be restored. No child in Lebanon, regardless of their nationality, should be deprived of their basic rights to health, food, education and protection. “They must be at the forefront of the government’s recovery plans, policies and practices,” she said.

The UN is calling for a cohesive national response to prioritize child protection, including through a range of government departments, UN agencies, civil society organizations, academics and faith-based leaders. Urgent donor support is also required to protect vital programs for the most vulnerable children.

