US coronavirus: Nation could be ready for ‘gloomy start’ of new year, experts warn as Covid-19 dual variants spread





According to Transportation Safety Administration data, airport travel before Christmas has almost doubled from a year ago, with more than two million people checked every day from December 16-18. And indoor gatherings between friends and family highlighting the holiday season can ultimately infect those at higher risk for Covid-19 complications.

“We are all looking forward to Delta, with all the trips we are making and all these holiday meetings, the beginnings of Omicron and its spread as well … the flu is also appearing, we may be in an ominous winter season and a kind of gloomy start to the new year, “Jim William Acha of CNN’s Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Infectious Diseases Division at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told CNN on Sunday.

Covid-19 hospital discharges increased over the past month as medical facilities in some parts of the country were flooded with patients infected with the Delta variant. Now, the presence of Omicron – which scientists believe is more contagious even though most cases so far look light – could push some strained edge healthcare systems.

“It is very likely that we will see in some parts of the country, a considerable stress on the hospital system as well as on healthcare workers who are getting tired of all this,” said NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. ABC “This Week” on Sunday, noting that a more transmissible form of Covid-19, such as Omicron, will have a greater impact on the tens of millions of Americans who have not been vaccinated.

Fauci has said travel and gathering for Christmas and New Year can be done safely among those who have been inoculated, and getting booster vaccines in the arms of vaccinated Americans remains essential to boost the antibody response. “If we are going to deal with Omicron successfully, the vaccinated people need to grow,” Fauci told NBC on Sunday. Recent data are demonstrating the potential risks of remaining unvaccinated, including a 10-fold higher risk of being tested positive and a 20-fold higher risk of dying from Covid-19 than those vaccinated and increased, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ) data until October. “Omicron has taken a turn” in the fight against Covid-19, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, and everyone – especially those around unvaccinated or at higher risk individuals – should take precautions. “A lot of people don’t want to be tied to a broadcast train that could reach a vulnerable person, so we need to be sober over the next four to six weeks,” he told CBS “Face the Nation.” For any individual with a known exposure to Covid-19, Dr. Richina Bicette-McCain, a medical director at Baylor College of Medicine, reiterated CDC Guidelines that vaccinated and asymptomatic patients can be isolated and wait a few days before being tested. But for those who have not been vaccinated and who have not yet been tested, it is essential to find out if they are infected before visiting others for the holidays. “If you’ve been exposed and have not tested negative, please do not go on trips and expose potentially other people,” she told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday. President Joe Biden will meet with his Covid-19 response team on Monday. He will address the nation on Tuesday regarding the latest developments with Omicron and issue another “stern warning of what winter will look like for Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated,” the White House said. States responding to explosions Omicron has been identified in at least 45 U.S. states since Sunday, according to state officials in their respective states, as well as in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC. And with Delta still present, cases in some areas are on the rise. New York – which was among the worst-hit states at the start of the pandemic – set a new record for Covid-19 overnight cases for the third day in a row on Sunday, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. According to a CNN Health analysis, there is generally about a three-week delay following trends in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, but officials hope the state will be in a more favorable position than last year. “This is not March 2020, we are not vulnerable,” Hochul said. “We have the tools to protect ourselves and vulnerable loved ones in our families: Get vaccinated, take booster medicine and wear a mask when you are indoors or at large gatherings. Do not take a chance during the winter solstice.” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN “State of the Union” Sunday that the state is preparing for a winter hike and hopes to fight the spread of Covid-19 with measures, including state-issued in-house testing and beds bent inside hospitals. Bringing healthcare workers from other states has also been essential, Sununu said. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan predicted the state would see “perhaps the worst growth we’ve seen in our hospitals throughout the crisis” over the next three to five weeks, telling Fox News Sunday that officials “are “They try to do everything. We can vaccinate the last 9.2% of our population.” Blockages are not being considered, he said, and condemned a return to distance learning in schools as current protocols should be sufficient. Schools and sports are making a difference The tenor of the conversation about Covid-19 may change depending on whether the hospital admissions will increase or increase in the coming weeks. However, some universities and sports leagues are already working to limit the potential spread. Citing “uncertainty” about the Omicron variant, Stanford University announced it is moving to online guidelines for the first two weeks of next winter quarter, scheduled to begin Jan. 3. Harvard University is also switching to distance learning for the first three weeks of January, stating in an open letter that the move “was driven by the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the country and across the country. as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. “ An increasing number of Covid-19 cases have forced delays in several major sports leagues. Seven NHL teams have been temporarily closed since Sunday, and the league and its players’ union announced that Christmas games requiring cross-border travel between the US and Canada will be postponed. Five NBA games have been postponed as some teams in the league have multiple players according to Covid-19 health and safety protocols. More than a dozen NCAA men’s basketball games have been canceled or postponed. And the NFL delayed three of its Sunday games and updated its Covid-19 testing procedures, which will no longer require testing of fully vaccinated players, coaches and other staff, in close contact with players. All individuals will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms before entering the team premises, according to a copy of the protocols obtained from CNN.

CNN Deidre McPhillips, Artemis Moshtaghian, Gregory Lemos, Keith Allen, Sarah Moon, Andy Rose, DJ Judd, Sarah Fortinsky, Jacob Lev, Holden Perrelli, Riuki Gakio and Niah Humphrey contributed to this report.

