Expensive Denver International Airport plans could mean more construction problems





Construction at Denver International Airport will not be completed until at least 2028, if Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration has its way. News direction: DIA leader Phil Washington is pushing for plans worth more than $ 1 billion to complete the final phase of The Great Hall Project, with the aim of increasing safety, addressing the increasing volumes of passengers and improving the aging facility. His proposal, which would be funded using DIA revenue, includes a new security checkpoint to increase capacity by more than 60%; “Modern and spacious” ticket areas; refurbished toilets, floors, escalators and elevators; and “comfortable” spaces to meet travelers.

The initial projects for the project were was reduced last year due to money constraints as airport officials fired original developers amid cost and unforeseen delays. Why it matters: If approved, the project will not only double the cost of the renovation to $ 2.1 billion, but will extend the completion date of the airport by four years until 2028, and this depends on the completion of the project on time, which could be an achievement given the history of the airport. Game status: Washington will need the support of at least seven members of the Denver City Council to approve its plan, but only one of the 13 Axios members contacted Chris Herndon said they fully support the proposal at face value. Councilor Kevin Flynn says it is “essential” to complete the final phase of the airport updates, but he is skeptical if Washington’s current proposal is the “right cost”, a view shared by council veteran Debbie Ortega.

Councilor Candi CdeBaca opposes the project, telling Axios that the city “must complete a failed project, reflect on and integrate our learning before we can start planning for the future.”

Councilor Amanda Sawyer voted against advancing the project last week, arguing that more time was needed to consider the details.

Councilor Paul Kashmann tells Axios he is still “considering the merits” of the project, as is councilor Chris Hinds. What they say: ““These improvements need to happen now, before it becomes even more expensive and disruptive,” Washington said in a statement, adding that the final phase of construction would be “less impactful” than the previous one. “No one should confuse this as a mall,” he added. “This project is about security [DIA] is ready for 100 million passengers a year. What to expect next: The full council is scheduled to cast a final vote on Washington plans on Jan. 3. This story first appeared in Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers become smarter and faster in the most important news that unfolds in their backyard.

