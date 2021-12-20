WarnerMedia hires Nordic theater chief – Global Information – Deadline





WarnerMedia Chief Nordic Theater WarnerMedia has hired a Theatrical Distribution Chief for the Nordic Region while aiming to strengthen HBO Max broadcaster in Scandinavia. Tore Fredrik Dreyer is joined by technology company Dolittle where he was Chief Marketing Officer. Dreyer will build a pan-Nordic theater team to optimize the media giant’s scheme from July 2022 onwards, starring Dwayne Johnson. Adam and Zi set as the first title where it will focus. Former Managing Director of Twentieth Century Fox for the Nordics will report as Jamie Friend, Country Manager for Central and Eastern Europe and CFO EMEA, and Toby Tennant, SVP Theatrical Distribution EMEA. “Tore Fredrik is a well – known and respected leader in in the entertainment industry and related technology sectors, ”said Friend. ““His expertise will ensure that we continue to offer our Nordic fans the best theatrical and client experience.” SF Studios will continue to represent Warner’s films in the region until Baz Luhrmann’s release Elvis. Ratings in the UK: Strictly Come Dancing The finale heads 11 million viewers overnight BBC1 Strictly Come Dancing the final became the second most watched overnight show in the UK on Saturday night with 11.1 million viewers. The finale of the 19th season of BBC Studios’ beloved dance competition culminated with 12.2 million viewers and was ahead of ITV rivals I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! AND The masked singer during the year. In all performances she is defeated only in 2021 by Task Line, who recorded a giant 12.8 million overnight for his last episode and added another 5 million to the catchup. of Strictly cThe show’s first winner with a disability, the dull actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who, along with partner Giovanni Pernice, beat the first all-male couple in the competition, in a year that has been praised for its diversity, has occupied in turn. The third finalist, presenter AJ Odudu, had to retire due to injury. Sky promises $ 1.3 million for black businesses Sky has launched a 1 1 million ($ 1.3 million) entrepreneurship initiative to support colored entrepreneurs as part of its 30 30 million ($ 40 million) commitment to tackling racial injustice. The new funds will support black business founders in the UK by identifying barriers to success, providing practical solutions and mentoring, and creating the opportunity to enter Sky’s supply chain. The long-term goal of the program is to incorporate these businesses within its supply chain, which is part of its 2021 Business Statute in the Race At Work Community. Sky’s milionë 30m’s three-year commitment has already funded a partnership with football organization Kick It Out to boost involvement in football. Darren Aronofsky Jury Chairman of the Patriki Film Fest Darren Aronofsky has registered to chair the jury for the Patrick’s Film Festival, an internationally competitive online film festival in Russia. The event will take place in Moscow in the summer of 2022. The festival will feature premieres of Russian and international films and TV shows, all of which will be available for free online. This is the fourth edition of the Patrick’s Festival, which was founded by Marina Jigalova and Alexey Bokov. “I’m excited to be the head of the Patriki 2022 Film Festival jury. The festival has an open call for young filmmakers from around the world to submit their feature films to compete for the main prize of the Grand Prix of the Patrick movies. The jury will look and select a winner this summer. Surprise us with your originality and personal visions. “Thank you,” said Aronofsky. Amazon buys Shakun Batra ‘Gehraiyaan’ Amazon Prime Video has acquired the next feature of Shakun Batra Gehrajaan and will debut the film live online on January 25, 2022. The latest film from Kapoor & Sons Director Batra is a relationship drama that delves into the depths of complex modern relationships, growing up, letting go and taking control of one’s life path. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Batra’s Jouska Films

