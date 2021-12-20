SpaceX plans to launch cargo to the space station with experiments, break meals





1/5 Valentina Fossati, a researcher with the New York Stem Cell Foundation, prepares test cells from neurological patients for launch at the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of the New York Stem Cell Foundation ORLANDO, Fla., December 20 (UPI) – NASA and SpaceX plan to send about ,000 13,000 of scientific experiments, supplies and equipment from Florida on Tuesday at the International Space Station. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take off at 5:06 a.m. from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Space Force forecasters predict only a 40% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch, citing clustered clouds, a thick layer of cloud and surface electric field rules as the main concerns. In case of delay, a spare departure time is scheduled about 24 hours later. Among the experiments on board are cells from people with Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis that have been grown in laboratories; a high-tech “tape gun” or bioprinter that can print tissue patches as a type of bandage; and investigations into how plants grow in space. The capsule will also hold a variety of Christmas meals, including “turkey, bacon, pasta and cheese, green beans and mushrooms, cornbread sauce, cranberry-apple dessert and cherry-cranberry cobbler,” the space agency said. The astronauts are expected to announce in a video broadcast on Monday which holiday meal they will choose. NASA astronauts on the space station are Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Mark Vande Hei. They are accompanied by Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, along with European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer. Astronauts and robotic devices will subject Parkinson’s or MS patients’ cells to tests in near weightless space. The experiment is the third of its kind to fly to the space station while the National Stem Cell Foundation requires treatments. Such tools can be extended to other neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, said in an interview Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of the foundation. “We believe this research could lead to new knowledge or new discoveries in neurodegenerative disease, which affects millions of Americans,” Grisanti said. “We are hoping for new knowledge or new findings in the process of neurodegeneration.” The foundation, a Louisville-based nonprofit in Kyiv, has spent about $ 1 million on microgravity research to date, she said. Such previous studies have already confirmed that microgravity allows easier and more accurate observation of cell tissue and the nature of diseased cells, Grisanti said. This is because the lack of gravity means that the cells are not so compressed. “Everyone is so excited, so encouraged by what is happening up there … it feels so much like we are on the verge of great discovery,” she said. The bioprinter, a project of the German Space Agency, uses biological cells and molecules to print tissue structures. “In human space exploration missions, skin damage must be treated quickly and effectively,” project manager Michael Becker said in a press release. “Mobile bioprinting can significantly speed up the healing process … and is an important step for further personalized medicine in space and on Earth.”

