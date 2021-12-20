Pakistan calls on the international community to act immediately as Afghanistan heads towards chaos

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called on the world community to take immediate action after Afghanistan suffered deteriorating health care, education and humanitarian situation.

Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading towards chaos. Any government when it can not pay salaries for public servants, doctors and nurses, any government will collapse. But chaos does not suit anyone. It certainly does not suit the United States, Khan said in his keynote address at the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad.

The prime minister said that if the Afghan government remains incapable of fighting terrorism, other countries could also face its pervasive influence.

Invited by Saudi Arabia as chair of the OIC and organized by Pakistan to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the session is attended by about 20 foreign ministers, 10 deputy foreign ministers and 70 delegates.

Citing ISIL’s presence in Afghanistan and terrorist attacks inside Pakistan from across the Afghan border, the prime minister said the only way to deal with the terrorist group was a stable Afghanistan. He said ISIS was able to carry out international attacks, he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan also had the same concern as it faced the biggest collateral damage of the Afghan war with the loss of 80,000 people and the devastated economy and displacement of 3.5 million people.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegates to Pakistan and said ironically, Pakistan had hosted the OIC discussion in Afghanistan 41 years ago as no country suffered from the conflicts as much as Afghanistan.

He said the situation in Afghanistan was also caused by years of corrupt government, the suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of foreign assets and a dysfunctional banking system that could lead to the collapse of any state.

He said that if the world did not act in time, it would lead to the greatest man-made disaster.

The Prime Minister said that the OIC had a great responsibility as it was also our religious duty to support the suffering Afghan brothers.

The prime minister urged the world not to link their support to the Taliban, but to think of 40 million people.

However, he also said that the Taliban would also need to understand that forming a comprehensive government, respecting the human rights of women in particular, and not allowing the use of Afghan land for terrorism in other countries would pave the way for international aid. for Afghanistan.

He also mentioned his meeting with the interim Afghan foreign minister, in which he had categorically guaranteed that he would meet all of the above conditions.

The Prime Minister, however, urged the international community to be sensitive to the cultural traditions in Afghanistan as well as neighboring areas in Pakistan, especially considering the education of girls.

He said that in case of breaking their traditions, families would never send their daughters to school even if they were encouraged, but would do it willingly without any salary if they felt satisfied.

The Prime Minister said that any chaos in Afghanistan would lead to a mass exodus of refugees, which would be unaffordable for Pakistan and not for any developing country.

He said developed countries also had a problem with several thousand refugees, so a developing country like Pakistan could host hundreds of thousands of them.

The Prime Minister praised the proposal of the Islamic Development Banks for an immediate and long-term support mechanism for Afghanistan and hoped that the discussion would come up with a proper roadmap to deal with the situation.

He also called for a unified OIC response to the Kashmir and Palestine issues where people were fighting for their democratic rights also guaranteed by the United Nations.

The prime minister said the refugee crisis had exacerbated the phenomenon of Islamophobia when terrorism and Islam were linked by the west causing Western Muslims to suffer.

The Prime Minister said that the lack of any intellectual reaction to such a situation also led to the situation as the West’s attitude towards religion was different.

He said Pakistan had formed a Rahmatullil Alamin Authority to coordinate with world Muslim scholars to consider the intellectual response to topics such as caricatures or insults of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) to make the West understand how Muslims honored him.

Moreover, the Authority would also raise the morals and ethics of society by teaching the people Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) in addition to bringing unity to society.







