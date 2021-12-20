Activist Tokata Iron Eyes will receive the International Peace Honor 2022 | national





WASHINGTON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 20, 2021– PeaceTech Lab (PTL), the award – winning non – profit organization founded by United States Institute of Peace, announced the member and activist of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, Iron Eyes Tokata, as a long distinguished distinguished 2022 International Peace Honors, will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022. This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005629/en/ Activist Tokata Iron Eyes, International Peace Tribute 2022. (Photo: Business Wire) Growing up as an indigenous man in the United States, 18-year-old Tokata (Future) Iron Eyes is well aware of the earth’s natural sanctity and the immense pain it has caused over a long history of capitalist and colonial violence. There is no future for humans without the Earth. Most of the world’s remaining biodiversity is protected by indigenous hands, so it makes sense to use our voices only to help offset the effects of climate change. There is violence in corporate actions against our sacred land. To achieve peace in today’s climate crisis, we must return to living in harmony with the Earth’s natural rhythms, and the people who best understand how to do this are the indigenous people who have done so for centuries. We must do this for the sake of the Earth and for the people who are most at risk – today’s youth who will inherit what we leave for the future, emphasizes Iron Eyes Tokata. As a member of Standing Rock Sioux Fisi, Tokata initially took a public stance against environmental injustices only at the age of 9, when he testified against a uranium mine in South Dakota. A few years later, she took a stand against the much-contested Dakota Access pipeline that runs near the Holy Land and waterways on her reservation, Standing Rock. Since then, she has stood by other prominent young leaders, e.g. Greta Thunberg, at her invitation, to hold a stand on several environmental campaigns. Tokata has also worked hard to reinforce the voices of her communities and raise awareness of indigenous women missing and murdered across the US. Tokata Iron Eyes, our youngest reverend to date, has the wisdom and strength of an outstanding leader. Her activism and urgency around climate change inspires her peers to raise their voice, get organized, and take action now. It represents the best of the PeaceTech Generation– those who use new forms of media and technology for the greatest good. And it is exciting to imagine everything she can and will achieve in the years to come, she claims Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO of PeaceTech Lab. International Peace Tributes (IPH) celebrates the most prominent global leaders and agents of our time, who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives, to advance humanity and our planet. I fear such a dedicated and young leader. Tokata Iron Eyes has taken on such a huge responsibility. Many people wish they could be the change they seek, but Tokata had the courage to embody it, he adds. MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, Executive Producer i International Peace Tributes. As an honorary member of IPH 2022, Iron Eyes joins the prestigious actor and social activist Forest Whitaker; chairman of MasterCard, Ajay Banga; creator i The people of New York , Brandon Stanton; and the president and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Dr. Lisa Su. The host and special guests of IPH 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. The ceremony will be broadcast digitally through various social media platforms. Specific broadcast channels will be announced closer to the broadcast date of February 27th. Follow @internationalpeacehonors for more information. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005629/en/ Janice Torres, janice @ peacetechlab.org KEYWORDS: COLUMBIA COUNTRY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEY: ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMERS GENERAL EDUCATION PHILANTROPY OTHER COMMUNICATION ENVIRONMENT SOURCE: PeaceTech Lab Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 20/12/2021 05:00 AM / DISC: 20/12/2021 05:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005629/en

