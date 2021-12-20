International
Afghanistan sends: Taliban calculate national budget without foreign aid – LAWYER – News
Law students and lawyers in Afghanistan are submitting reports to JURIST on the situation there after the Taliban took power. Here, a staff correspondent for JURIST in Kabul reports on recent statements by Taliban officials regarding the next national budget, their first under the new government. For reasons of privacy and security, we are bearing his name. The text has been edited only to respect the author’s voice.
The Taliban Ministry of Finance has announced that they are ready to finalize the National Budget for next year which will be based entirely on domestic revenue and will not rely on foreign aid. The content of the National Budget for next year has not been made public, but a spokesman for the finance ministry said the budget could be financed from domestic revenues.
Since the Taliban took power in August, most foreign aid has been suspended and the Taliban government has little money to spend.
Taliban finance ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal told the media that they had drafted the National Budget, which would be without foreign aid for the first time in two decades. According to him, the draft budget will be submitted to the Taliban cabinet for approval before it is published.
When the Taliban came to power in August this year, Western-backed countries also blocked access to billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s foreign exchange assets and suspended global financial aid. The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian crisis caused by widespread hunger and poverty in the country.
Through the International Bank of Afghanistan, the United Nations provides cash assistance. Last month, the Taliban finance ministry announced it would pay three months’ unpaid wages / salaries to government employees, following complaints from employees in several ministries about non-payment. Ahmad Wali Haqmal acknowledged that government employees had not been paid for several months, saying “we will do our best” to pay the remaining salaries by the end of the year.
The Taliban Ministry of Finance also announced that they have generated 26.915 billion afghanis ($ 283 million) in revenue in the last 78 days. “Our income is growing every day,” the ministry said.
The previous government’s budget for last year, prepared with the support of the International Monetary Fund, was more than 473 billion afghanis (approximately $ 6 billion), of which 311 billion afghanis were general expenditure budgets (approximately $ 4 billion). ) and 161 billion Afghans. were development budgets. Afghanistan’s domestic resources contribute 216 billion afghanis ($ 2.8 billion) to this budget, while the rest came from foreign aid.
The Taliban government’s national budget comes at a time when Afghanistan is on the brink of mass starvation almost four months after they took power. According to various aid groups, millions of children and the poor are at risk of death this winter in Afghanistan.
This winter, more than half of Afghanistan’s population is expected to face life-threatening food insecurity according to the WFP. Moreover, the International Crisis Group has said in a recent report that the international community needs to support more Afghans before it is too late.
The decision to draft the National Budget without foreign aid and without the understanding of the modern economy will deepen the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.
