Russia demands urgent US response to security guarantees





The flags of the Russian and US states are waved near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia, March 27, 2019. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov / File Photo Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Dec. 20 (Reuters) – Russia said Monday it urgently needed a response from the United States to its comprehensive security demands and again warned of a possible Russian military response if it sees no political action to calm concerns. saj. Moscow, which has irritated the West with a troop rally near Ukraine, last week unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise that NATO will give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine. Read more Washington has said some of Russia’s proposals are clearly unacceptable, but that the United States will respond some time this week with more concrete proposals for the format of any talks. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Konstantin Gavrilov, a Russian diplomat in Vienna, said relations between Moscow and NATO had reached a “moment of truth”. “The conversation must be serious and everyone in NATO understands very well, regardless of their strength and power, that concrete political action must be taken, otherwise the alternative is a military-technical and military response from Russia,” he was quoted as saying. by RIA. news agency. The U.S. response is likely to shape Moscow’s account of Ukraine, which has become a major flashpoint in East-West relations. The United States and Ukraine say Russia may be preparing for an invasion of its former Soviet neighbor. Russia denies this and says it is Ukraine’s growing relationship with NATO that has caused the blockade to escalate. She compared it to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when the world came to the brink of nuclear war. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow has so far received no response from the United States. “I think they will try to turn this into a slow process, but we need it to be urgent because the situation is very difficult, it is acute, it tends to become more complicated,” he was quoted as saying by RIA. saying. The Kremlin said it was still too early to assess the West’s response, but that information from “various sources” about its willingness to discuss ideas was positive. Asked separately about a Belarusian proposal to host Russian nuclear weapons in the event of similar deployments near it from the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had multiple options. “It is no secret that placing different types of weapons near our borders that could pose a risk would require taking appropriate steps to balance the situation. There are all sorts of options here,” he said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Maria Kiselyova and Dmitry Antonov; edited by Mark Trevelyan Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-seeks-urgent-us-response-security-demands-2021-12-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos