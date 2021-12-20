Pope Francis says domestic violence against women is “almost satanic”

He made the comment, one of the strongest languages he has used to condemn such violence, during a program aired Sunday night on the Italian network TG5, where he spoke to three women and a man, all of difficult.
“The number of women who have been beaten and raped in their homes, even by their husbands, is very, very high,” Francesco said in response to a question from a woman named Giovanna, a victim of domestic violence.
“The problem is that, to me, it ‘s almost satanic because it’ s taking advantage of a person who can not defend himself, who can only (try) to block the blows,” he said. “It’s humiliating. Very humiliating.”
Giovanna said she had four children to care for after they escaped from a violent home.
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly two years ago, Francesco has spoken out several times against domestic violence, which has increased in many countries since the blockades left many women trapped with their abusers.
Police figures released last month showed that in Italy there are about 90 episodes of violence against women every day and that 62% were cases of domestic violence.
Francesco said women who had been beaten and raped had not lost their dignity. “I see dignity in you, because if you did not have dignity, you would not be here,” he told Giovanna.
The pope also heard a homeless woman talking about life on the streets and a man trying to get up on his feet after 25 years in prison.
Francesco has set up services in the area around the Vatican to provide health care, bathing and haircuts for the homeless in Rome.
In 2020, when a palace near St. Peter’s Square, once a convent, was vacated, he ordered it turned into a shelter for the homeless, dismissing suggestions that it be turned into a luxury hotel.
