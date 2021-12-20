Pope Francis says domestic violence against women is “almost satanic”

He made the comment, one of the strongest languages ​​he has used to condemn such violence, during a program aired Sunday night on the Italian network TG5, where he spoke to three women and a man, all of difficult.

“The number of women who have been beaten and raped in their homes, even by their husbands, is very, very high,” Francesco said in response to a question from a woman named Giovanna, a victim of domestic violence.

“The problem is that, to me, it ‘s almost satanic because it’ s taking advantage of a person who can not defend himself, who can only (try) to block the blows,” he said. “It’s humiliating. Very humiliating.”

Giovanna said she had four children to care for after they escaped from a violent home.