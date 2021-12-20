The demons clash, boiling as Manchin kills the climate bill

An explosive chain reaction with a finger and a handshake followed yesterday’s statement by Senator Joe Manchins that he would oppose President Bidens’s signature bill on climate.

Climate experts began working on solutions to offset the money and policies killed by the West Virginia Democrat decision he announced in an interview with Fox News Sunday yesterday. The White House began taking on parts of a political coalition torn apart by mistrust and accusations. And climate diplomacy, already shocking by this year’s disappointing global climate summit, was about to sink to a new low.

The loss of the bill would mark the third time since 1993 that Democrats have failed to pass a climate bill after gaining unified control of the government just now, scientists say there is no time left to maintain a safe climate.

Global temperatures have already risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. Biden has set a goal to halve emissions in the US by 2030, roughly the same rate that the whole world should follow, scientists say, in order to keep warming below 2 C.

The $ 1.7 trillion “Build Better Again” bill opposed by Manchin would have directed $ 550 billion to climate policy, the largest vase of money on the bill. The version approved by the House includes over $ 300 billion in clean energy tax credits and a methane tariff for the oil and gas industry.

His downfall raises new concerns for the Democrats ’mid-term 2022 campaigns, as well as future international efforts to combat global warming. As Republicans have united against meaningful climate action, President Biden risked his domestic and international reputation to find consensus on the issue at least in his own party.

But Manchin, who owns a coal company, continues to oppose the notion that climate change requires urgent action. He called the climate provisions in Bidens’s bill catastrophic.

Manchins’s position left many activists and climate scientists desperate and defeated. Some said there were still ways for the United States to cope with climate change, but they acknowledged that Manchins’s opposition was a strong blow to the movement.

You can not put a lipstick on a pig, said Alden Meyer, a senior fellow at the E3G climate policy think tank. If it’s the end of the legislation to build better again, that’s a real blow to the U.S. climate ambition, and the White House will have to come up with strategies to work around that.

Manchin singled out clean energy as a key reason he would vote against the “Best Reconstruction Act”. This leaves Democrats with no clear path to move a substantial climate policy through Congress, even if they manage to advance other parts of Biden’s agenda.

It is still possible for the United States to fulfill Bidens’ ambitions without that money, some climate moderators said. But the politics and economy of transition become much more treacherous. And the risk of failure increases much, much greater.

The transition to clean technology has begun, but will not end in time to save the climate without policy support, said Anand Gopal, executive director of strategy and policy at Energy Innovation.

Some technologies especially solar energy, wind and batteries are getting cheaper and markets are transforming, he said. But there is no way to reach 50 percent [emissions cuts] letting these technologies slowly conquer the market. It will not happen fast enough.

Hopes for U.S. climate action now lie with federal agencies such as the EPA, which is drafting regulations for the automotive and electricity sectors, and the Department of Energy, which regulates equipment and can finance clean energy infrastructure through the office. of his credit.

On paper, Gopal said, those agencies have the capacity to reduce U.S. emissions as quickly as possible to meet its climate standards.

It’s not like the US can not get there, he said. The problem is that the “Build Back Better Act” had the funds to do the faster cost-benefit analysis of the yield benefits of the EPA rules.

Make no mistake, each of these rules will actually bring much higher benefits to consumers in the long run, Gopal said. What the ‘BBB Act’ does is buy the initial cost that will be needed in the transition. And so now it will be harder to do that.

On the other hand, executive action has never seemed weaker. President Obama’s actions on climate change were largely banned by the courts or reversed by his successor, President Trump. And Trump’s own energy policies were largely banned by the courts or changed by Biden.

Further, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court may reduce any executive action before it is final. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to the EPA’s greenhouse gas endangerment findings, the scientific and legal basis for climate agency regulations.

“Too many strategic mistakes”

The failure of Bidens’s climate agenda promises to influence domestic and international politics for at least a generation.

Domestically, Biden won the presidency last year by presenting himself as a pragmatic negotiator who could unite progressives, centrists and Republicans. The failure of Biden’s agenda now risks discrediting him and other Democratic leaders to break up the Biden coalition just as the mid-term campaign season begins.

Although flawed, the Building Act again better would have given us a chance to avert a total climate catastrophe, said Jean Su, director of energy justice at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The legislation failed because of many strategic mistakes by the Democratic establishment, particularly Speaker Pelosi, Senator Schumer and President Biden, who forced the progressive wing to step down to appease Joe Manchin, Su said.

Internationally, the consequences of Bidens’s failure may take longer to materialize. America’s ability to meet its climate commitments is seen as the key to getting other countries to do more to tackle the climate crisis.

For now, some of the agreements reached on the periphery of COP 26 are unlikely to be affected by congressional inaction. These deals include a commitment between more than 100 countries to reduce methane emissions and a new corporate-centric campaign to make heavily polluted companies green their supply chains. Greenwire , 5 October).

What will matter most is the credibility of the US.

“Climate change diplomacy is easy to overestimate,” said David Victor, a professor of public policy at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California, San Diego. as a legitimate process and that efforts are being made.

Before and after COP 26, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry pushed China, India, Russia and several other major emitters to step up their climate mitigation efforts, despite reprimanding the United States for failure to adopt climate legislation.

Kerry told E&E News in October that the United States could meet its climate goals without legislation. As an example, he noted the role that businesses can play in helping reduce global emissions ( Teli klimatik , October 15).

But modeling by different groups shows that it will be much harder to do without legislative policy.

The State Department declined to comment on the impact Manchins’s comments would have on international climate diplomacy. Observers said the White House would have to draw up a Plan B.

Manchin’s deep connections to fossil fuels

Domestically, the push to pursue an aggressive climate policy through reconciliation, a budget spending trick created to overcome a debate in the Senate, was a recognition that even aggressive actions could be undone by a future president.

But Democrats have been on this path before. The road to meaningful climate action is fraught with false beginnings and failures, most notably the defeated Waxman-Markey bill of 2009. Democrats also failed to advance an energy tax under President Clinton.

Democrats thought they had found a new path this time around: to pass climate policy through the budget reconciliation process, as Republicans did with their 2017 tax reform bill.

But the Manchins opposition demonstrated the limits of influence of party leaders.

One of the main beneficiaries of oil and gas money in Congress, Manchin has worked successfully for months to weaken and eliminate the climate provisions in the bill. In his statement yesterday, he reiterated the industry’s points of discussion about billing climate policy, including the claim that this would increase utility costs.

Manchins ingredients pay some of the highest utility bills in the country. The state gets about 90 percent of its energy from coal, which experts say cannot compete economically in the long run with natural gas and renewable fuel sources. The State Public Service Commission, including members appointed by Manchin, has long supported the support of losing coal-fired power plants and passing those costs on to customers.

One of those factories, which has lost more than $ 100 million to payers in recent years alone, is the key to Manchins’ personal finances (Teli klimatik, November 17).

The factory is a major customer for Manchins Coal Brokerage. Manchin has repeatedly pushed policies that would particularly benefit this plant. Manchin has earned more than $ 5 million from his coal mediation since he was first elected to the Senate in 2010.

The Gopal of Energy Innovation said West Virginia would see massive benefits from climate legislation in the form of direct investment, savings for individuals and thousands of jobs. The state was poised to realize $ 18 billion in benefits for its energy sector alone.

But Manchin singled out the provisions of climate legislation as particularly controversial.

If passed, the bill would also jeopardize the reliability of our power grid and increase our dependence on foreign supply chains, Manchin said in a statement after his appearance on Fox News.

Manchins’s statements clearly surprised the White House.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki accused Manchin of being Biden fraudsters. Psaki said the senators’ comments to Fox were at odds with his discussions this week with the President, White House staff, and his public statements.

Psaki noted that Manchin had submitted a proposal Tuesday for Biden that would allow both sides to continue working together.

If his comments to FOX and written statements mark the end of that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position and a violation of his commitments to the President and fellow senators in the House of Representatives and Senate, he said. Psaki in a statement. .

Just as Senator Manchin changed his stance on Build Back Better… we will continue to press him to see if he will change his position again, to honor his previous commitments and to be true to his word his, she said.