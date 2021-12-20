Restaurant Brands International Inc. Partners with Ant Group to accelerate digital transformation of its restaurant operations across Asia Pacific | business

SINGAPORE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 19, 2021–

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”), one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant companies and owner of TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING and POPEYES brands, announced today a regional partnership to leverage Ant Groups digital solutions to accelerate digital transformation of its restaurant operations throughout Asia Pacific. This agreement further complements RBI’s ongoing efforts to support local franchise operations and expansion in the Asia-Pacific market.

As part of the collaboration, Ant Group will work with RBI’s domestic franchise to implement a range of digital solutions, including Mini Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and Alipay +, a cross-border mobile payment group and solutions marketing. The cooperation aims to enable a more convenient and quieter experience of all channels for local diners and to increase the operational efficiency of restaurants.

With the launch of the SaaS mini-program, Ant Group will develop mini-programs for each of the RBI brands, namely Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeies, tailored to each local market. Through the mini program, local RBI franchises will be able to digitally integrate online and offline operations to increase efficiency and gain deeper operational knowledge. At the same time, consumers will have access to enhanced services, such as menus and contactless payments, online orders for pick-up or drop-off, scanning and in-store ordering, and more. Furthermore, the mini-programs will also include any existing RBI brand loyalty program and provide additional digital marketing capabilities, such as digital coupon distribution, etc.

To help local RBI restaurants reach more local customers, the mini-apps will be integrated into other local and regional digital platforms, including F&B Chope’s leading regional technology startup, and e-wallets in Southeast Asia. , etc.

The partnership will also see RBI utilize Alipay + solutions to allow more payment options to be accepted in-store, on websites, apps and through mini-apps. With the integration of Alipay + solutions, RBI operations will support payment options such as Touch n Go eWallet in Malaysia, True Money portfolio in Thailand, GCash in the Philippines, Cocoa Pay in South Korea and many more.

We could not be more excited to launch this innovative partnership with Ant Group, which further supports our mission to make ordering and dining as easy as possible for our guests and using payments to provide a more convenient experience and personalized, said Ekrem Ozer, President of APAC. , Restaurant Brands International. Franchisees across Asia will soon be able to take advantage of digitalisation across operations and integration of mini-applications into other digital platforms.

“Using digital payments and marketing innovations is essential for industries such as food and beverages to provide contactless services, increase operational efficiency and adapt to rapidly changing market conditions,” said Angel Zhao, President of Ant Groups International Business Group. We look forward to helping RBI on its overall digital transformation journey, while reinventing how consumers connect with RBI brands online and offline to create superior customer experiences.

This activation will take place in eight selected markets in Asia Pacific and 1500 restaurants in the three RBI brands.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant companies with approximately $ 34 billion in annual sales across the system and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world’s most iconic and iconic fast food restaurant brands TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING and POPEYES. These independently operated brands have been serving their guests, franchises and respective communities for over 45 years.

About Ant Group

Ant Group aims to create the infrastructure and platform to support the digital transformation of the service industry. It strives to enable all consumers and small and micro businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are comprehensive, green and sustainable.

Ant Group owns and operates Alipay, China’s leading digital payment platform that serves hundreds of millions of users and connects them with merchants and partner financial institutions that provide comprehensive financial services and digital services of everyday life such as food delivery, transportation , entertainment and health care.

Ant Group has further introduced Alipay +, which offers global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions that enable global e-wallets and trading partners, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to better serve their users and customers from all over the world. .

