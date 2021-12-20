Prosecutors begin explaining the indictment in MH17 trial





Anton Kotte, the center, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson, arrives out of court for the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings in connection with the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam. The Netherlands, Monday 20 December 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining their evidence and case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. (AP Photo / Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Netherlands (AP) Prosecutors on Monday began explaining their evidence and indictment to judges in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine. killing all 298 passengers and crew. Prosecutors are scheduled to take three days to forward the indictment to the hearings in a high-security courtroom on the outskirts of Schiphol Airport, the departure point for the Boeing 777, which had departed for Kuala Lumpur, when according to prosecutors and international investigators was ousted. Today we are here to do justice to the 298 victims of flight MH17, public prosecutor Thijs Berger told the court. Monday’s hearing began amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine that has sparked fears of an invasion. Moscow has denied plans to attack its neighbor, but has demanded that the West provide a series of legal guarantees that exclude NATO enlargement to Ukraine and other Russian neighbors and the deployment of alliance weapons there, a demand NATO has made. rejected. Determining the truth in this case may also contribute to avoiding new violence in the future, Berger told judges. After all, a world that makes no effort to ascertain the truth and punish the guilty when hundreds of innocent civilians are killed is leaving its civilians as a fair game, he added. And for this reason truth and falsehood must be distinguished and the perpetrators must be punished. This is our task in this courtroom. Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew when MH17 crashed, was in court for the hearing. We will hear the conclusions of the prosecution and on Wednesday we will hear the requests of the prosecution for punishment. So this… for us, is very important, he said. None of the four suspects appeared in court. Only one, Oleg Pulatov, has Dutch lawyers representing him in court. They say he denies involvement. Pulatov is one of three Russian suspects along with Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy. They are charged along with Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. The trial began in March last year with the solemn reading of the names of all the people who died when the plane crashed into the air and crashed to the ground in conflict-torn agricultural fields in eastern Ukraine. An international investigation into the crash concluded that MH17 was shot down by a bread rocket sent by truck to Ukraine from a Russian military base. Investigators say the rocket launcher then returned to Russia. Moscow denies involvement. On Wednesday, prosecutors will tell judges what sentences they want for the four suspects. The maximum sentence is life imprisonment. The hearing will then be postponed to March, when Pulatov’s defense attorneys will make their presentation to the judges. Both parties can provide answers and final statements over the summer and decisions are expected by the end of next year.

