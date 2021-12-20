IFS – International Science Foundation

Connect with us

IFS welcomes 65 New Grantees in 2021

On September 24, IFS celebrated the arrival of 65 grantees who successfully received the highly competitive IFS research grant in 2021. A welcome ceremony was held online and a diverse group of grantees from around the world came together directly to celebrate. IFS beneficiaries were calling from Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia.

>” /> Read this post</div><div><h2>IFS Empowers Early Career Scholars at Sri Lanka Academy of Young Scientists Conference (SLAYS) 2019</h2><p>The Sri Lankan Academy of Young Scientists (SLAYS) is under the umbrella of the New Global Scientist. SLAYS is a multidisciplinary team of young scientists and professionals who believe that young scientists in Sri Lanka should play a key role in producing impact research and maintaining research quality now and in the future. The annual SLAYS conference held in Colombo provides a common platform that brings together young scientists spread across the country with the aim of promoting and fostering research culture and sharing the best approaches to profitable and influential research. Therefore, SLAYS shares core values ​​with IFS and our mission.</p><p> <img data-lazyloaded=

>” /> Read this post</div><div><h2>REGIONAL WORKSHOP ON CHEMISTRY FOR SECURITY, SECURITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION FOR THE MEMBER STATES OF GRULAC, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, 11 AND 12 DECEMBER 2017</h2><p>Together IFS and OPCW since 1998, have sought to provide support for a number of research projects through a long-term cooperation agreement. Towards the same collaborative effort, IFS and OPCW have also organized joint regional seminars to summarize the success of funded research and to advance knowledge transfer and collaboration in specific fields of chemistry.</p><div class='code-block code-block-6' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <script data-cfasync=

>” /> Read this post</div><div><h2>SEARCA and IFS agree on joint collaborative research call for SE Asia</h2><p>The Southeast Asia Regional Center for Postgraduate Studies and Agricultural Research (SEARCA) and the International Science Foundation (IFS) have been in discussions throughout 2015. This has culminated in an agreement to co-host the next collaborative research pilot of IFS. Expressions of interest will be sought in a timely manner from five countries in Southeast Asia.</p><p> <img data-lazyloaded=

>” /> Read this post</div><div><h2>IFS launches Collaborative Research Pilot Program</h2><p>With the support of Carnegie Corporation, IFS has launched a pilot project of its Collaborative Research Program.</p><p> <img data-lazyloaded=

