Japanese space tourists return safely to Earth after visit to International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut returned safely to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days at the International Space Station.

Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin made a gentle landing on a Russian Soyuz capsule in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 9:13 a.m. (0313 GMT) about 150 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of Zhezkazgan city. .

Low clouds prevented search-and-rescue helicopters from landing in the area, so rescue crews arrived at the landing site with all-terrain vehicles to assist the crew and conduct medical checks. They reported that the trio was feeling well.

Later in the day, they will fly to the Star City space flight preparation facility outside Moscow for in-flight inspections and rehabilitation.

The Japanese entrepreneur, a participant in space flight, Yusaku Maezawa, is assisted as he disembarks from a helicopter as he arrives at the airport after returning from the International Space Station to the Soyuz MS-20 space capsule in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer Hirano were the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. Misurkin was on his third space mission.

Speaking to the Associated Press last week in a live interview from the orbital space station, Maezawa said that once you are in space, you realize how much it’s worth having this amazing experience.

Asked about reports claiming he paid over $ 80 million for the 12-day mission, Maezawa said he could not disclose the amount of the contract, but admitted he paid more or less that amount.

In October, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days at the station to make the world’s first film in orbit, a project sponsored by Russian space corporation Roscosmos to help illuminate nations’ reputation for glory. of space.

At the station stand NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Mark Vande Hei; Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.

Speaking to the AP from orbit, Maezawa avoided criticism from those who questioned his decision to spend money on space travel instead of using it to help humans on Earth, saying those who criticize are probably them. that have never been in space.

He said he felt a little sick on the move and that it was a bit difficult to sleep, adding that future space tourists should be prepared to spend up to five days adapting to zero gravity.

Maezawa said he was pleased with the duration of his trip, saying the 12 days were ready for me to adjust to the motion sickness and enjoy the rest of the flight.

After asking the public for pre-flight ideas, Maezawa had compiled a list of 100 things to do in space that included playing some sports within the space station such as badminton, table tennis and golf.

Space Adventures, the Virginia-based company that organized its flight, previously sent seven more tourists to the space station between 2001 and 2009.

Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, opening Japan’s largest fashion hub, Zozotown. Forbes magazine has estimated its net worth at $ 1.9 billion.

The mogul has also booked a flight around the moon aboard the Elon Musks Starship and will be joined on that trip by eight contest winners. He said he plans to undertake that mission in 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Japanese space tourists return to Earth after visiting the space station