Saskatchewan launches new international group of EOI healthcare workers

Saskatchewan has launched a new international group for expressing the interest of healthcare workers (EOI). The pool will exist under Saskatchewan Immigrant Candidate Program (SINP). The new EOI international healthcare worker application process is not an application for SINP, but rather a pre-application form that allows candidates to submit an online form indicating that they are interested in working in a chosen profession. health care in Saskatchewan. Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration Saskatchewan will review your qualifications and if you have the skills an employer requires, the province will contact you with information on how to apply for a job opportunity. If you then receive a job offer, you may qualify for SINP Internationally qualified worker: Job offer or Pilot of difficult skills to complete. of SINP Website provides a guide on how to create an EOI profile. To submit an EOI you must have vocational training that falls under one of the following National Occupational Classification (NOC) codes. Acceptable NOC Codes: International Group of Health Care Workers EOI NIGHT Profession titles 1252 Practical Health Information Management 3012 Registered nurse and registered psychiatric nurse 3122 Chiropractors 3124 Nurse 3131 Pharmacist 3141 Audiologist and speech pathologist 3142 Physiotherapy 3143 Occupational therapist 3211 Combined Laboratory Technician and X-ray, Technologist of Clinical Genetics and Technologist of Medical Laboratory 3212 Medical laboratories and pathological assistants 3214 Respiratory Therapists, Cardiopulmonary Function Technologists, Perfusionist 3215 Magnetic resonance imaging technologist, medical radiation technician, nuclear medicine technician 3216 Cardiac Diagnostic Sonograph, Medical Diagnostic Sonograph 3217 Cardiology Technologist and Cardiovascular Technologist, Electroneurophysiological Technologist 3219 Pharmacy technician 3223 Technologists, technicians and dental technicians 3233 Licensed practical nurse 3234 Medical Emergency Technician 3237 Other technical professions in therapy and assessment 3413 Continuing Care Assistant 4151 Psychologist (Master and PhD) Once you have a job offer, you can apply in one of the following streams. Internationally qualified worker: Job offer Eligibility criteria for this broadcast include: You have legal status if you already reside in Canada

Get a minimum of 4 points of the Canadian language standard (CLB) in all four language competencies (reading, writing, speaking and listening)

Have a permanent full-time job offer from a Saskatchewan employer registered with SINP

Have at least one year of paid work experience in the target profession within the last ten years

Obtain Saskatchewan Licensing Proof if your job offer is in a regulated profession in Saskatchewan and requires mandatory licensing

Score at least 60 points out of 110 on the points rating network Pilot of difficult skills to complete The criteria for the pilot, which was just introduced on November 25, 2021 include: Have a permanent full-time job offer from a Saskatchewan employer registered with SINP

Meet the minimum CLB language requirements

Meet the minimum education and work experience criteria, which includes either having one year of work experience in the same profession as the job offer or six months of work experience in that job in Saskatchewan

