Davos is dead – POLITICO

In 2020, the Davos WEFs conference withdrew more than 100 billionaires and 53 heads of state or government. Companies still mainly from USA and Europe pay around $ 50,000 per person for a coveted white symbol to enter this guest list.

WEFs Revenue from event fees fell from about $ 45 million in 2020 to zero in 2021. Membership and partnership fees range from $ 65,000 to $ 650,000, depending on the level of commitment, for the WEF.

Revenue from membership fees fell $ 7.5 million in 2021, with companies such as BT, a European telecommunications giant, cutting ties. We made the decision to end our partnership with the WEF earlier this year, Richard Farnsworth, a BT spokesman, told POLITICO.

Local businesses in the highest European city in Davos depend heavily on the influx of wealthy visitors each January. While each company is allowed only five holders of white symbols, the associates of lower level executives, assistants, drivers and chefs can count more than 100 for the largest participating companies.

Shops and bars have been turned into elaborate pavilions and exhibition spaces, while the fee for a bunk bed in an apartment is close to $ 1,000 per night. Do not ask about house prices.

Organizers hope to relocate the Davos 2022 conference in the summer of 2022, but a similar plan to relocate the event to a genuine Covid security island failed in 2021.

Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of WEFs, announced with rage in December 2020 that the Davos winter conference would be relocated to Singapore in May 2021 as a way to escape the pandemic. That plan was then postponed until August 2021 and was eventually canceled altogether following a local increase in Covid-19 cases.

Amanda Russo, a WEF spokeswoman, downplayed the impact of postponing the 2022 conference. The annual meeting is just a point of contact in addition to the day-to-day work of our nearly 20 platforms. “Our partners sign up as members to work all year round,” Russo told POLITICO.

Following the release of the Omicron variant in November, the WEF successfully tried to ban until the week after the planned January event, a new Swiss rule requiring a 10-day quarantine for foreign visitors that would have changed the Davos conference.

Hundreds of executives parachute into the Swiss mountain resort each year for the conference, many on private jets and some in just 24 hours: a schedule incompatible with quarantine.

Does Crystal make a sound if only 100 people hear it appearing?

Even with a break in quarantine rules, Davos event planners have been rocked in recent weeks by a series of changing local restrictions, including severe restrictions on the number of participants in private events and concerns that the event would eventually be canceled.

Davos supporters, including the Wall Street Journal and CNBC, canceled plans for their regular pavilions and salon spaces. Meanwhile, companies such as JPMorgan wondered if they would continue their evening receptions at the local cave art galleries, if those spaces had to be left almost empty to comply with Covid rules.

The WEF tried to appease its stakeholders via email and hers exclusive social platform Toplink in early December that the event would continue. However, regular attendees in Davos remained skeptical that the event could proceed as planned.

As a crisis manager, we had the planning of the latest world scenario in our client recommendation anyway, said a consultant at a lobbying and public relations firm in Washington. You just have to do it in 2022, or 2020: Part Three as I’m calling it.

The WEF remains optimistic, at the moment.

Postponing the annual meeting will not hinder progress through ongoing digital meetings of leaders from business, government and civil society, Schwab said.

While some aspects of the work of WEFs continue to expand, e.g. stakeholder capitalization measurement program, which has grown to include more than 100 companies, the next challenge for the WEF is more practical: dealing with badge holders seeking reimbursement for their tickets.

Davos signs are “100 percent reimbursable until the start of the meeting”, according to a WEF document obtained by POLITICO. But CEOs’ spending reports may have stalled by eating hotel suites and unopened Crystal boxes.