The Pope says the high number of cases of domestic violence is almost satanic





ROME Pope Francis, speaking on a mainstream television program, said there was something almost satanic about the high number of cases of women who had been victims of domestic violence. The pope made the comment during a show aired Sunday on Channel 5, Italy’s main private channel called Francis and the Invisibles, which aimed to focus on people who were fighting in different ways. It contained three women and a man who met with the Pope to discuss various issues and seek advice. Francesco was talking to an Italian woman named Giovanna, a victim of domestic violence, who had left her abusive relationship and found herself unemployed and homeless with her four children due to the coronavirus. He encouraged her to be strong. The number of women who have been beaten, raped in their homes, and even by their husbands, is very, very high, Francesco said Sunday night. The problem is that for me it is almost satanic, because it is taking advantage of the weakness of those who can not defend themselves, can only block blows. It is humiliating, very humiliating.

Blockade restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus have left many women in a vulnerable position, and Francesco has spoken out against domestic violence on several occasions since the pandemic began almost two years ago. He has repeatedly called on society to protect vulnerable women at risk, isolating victims in his prayers. In February, he posted a video drawing attention to the issue and its many manifestations: psychological violence, verbal violence, physical violence, sexual violence, Francesco said. These abuses are cowardly acts and a degradation of all humanity. In his Christmas message last year, he called on people to be supportive and helpful to women who have suffered domestic violence during these months of blockade. And so on Easter Monday, in 2020, when many countries were imposing strict blockade provisions, Francesco spoke in support of many mothers, sisters and grandmothers who are locked in their homes and at risk of enduring violence. Recently, Francesco marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 by writing on Twitter: The various forms of ill-treatment that many women suffer are cowardly acts and degradation of all humanity. We should not look the other way, the Pope wrote in his account. @pontifex.

Many cases of domestic violence are not reported, but according to UN Women, The United Nations dedicated to women’s empowerment and gender equality, nearly one in three women around 736 million worldwide have been subjected to violence by one partner or sexual violence by someone else at least once. Last month, the organization issued a report suggesting that domestic violence had intensified during the pandemic, which had also made women feel more vulnerable to abuse, sexual harassment and violence, affecting their emotional and mental health. The World Health Organization also monitors violence against women and recently committed a 16-day campaign call # Safe house with the FIFA football governing body to raise awareness of domestic violence and to support those at risk. Francesco met Giovanna, the victim of abuse, for Francis and the Invisibles, a reference to people occasionally marginalized and invisible to society, a special news program filmed at Casa Santa Marta, his residence within the Vatican. He also met Maria, a homeless woman, Pierdonato, a man who had suffered 25 years in prison, and Maristella, an 18-year-old student who expressed the concerns of her generation who was battling the pandemic. I knew he calmed people down, but I did not expect that, Giovanna said on the screen of her meeting with Francesco.

