EU has limited appetite for post-Brexit migration agreement with UK | Brexit

A senior EU official has said she does not expect the bloc to reach a migration agreement with the UK because of disagreements over the Brexit agreement.

Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, said EU member states had limited appetite for an agreement with the UK to manage asylum seekers and migrants, citing concerns over the post-Brexit trade agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol .

Instead, she said, the focus should be on practical co-operation to curb people’s efforts to cross the canal from France, such as police co-operation and intelligence sharing.

She was speaking before EU and UK negotiators clashed last week over the future of the Irish protocol, the deal that keeps Northern Ireland in the EU common market that the UK government wants rewrite it. Her comments underscore how the dispute over the protocol is damaging the wider EU-UK relationship, underscoring the task facing Secretary of State Liz Truss, who took over the Brexit report on Sunday following the shocking resignation of David Frost.

The protocol dispute also means, for example, that British scientists remain locked out Horizon research funding program 95.5 billion euros.

Speaking to the Guardian and other European newspapers, Johansson said: “We have a lot of concerns with the implementation of the TCA [Trade and Cooperation Agreement] and the protocol for Northern Ireland now, so I have to guess that the appetite from member states to go to negotiations for a new agreement [on migration] is limited.

Last month 27 people drowned in the Canal trying to reach the UK from Calais, in record numbers attempting the perilous journey. The tragedy prompted an agreement between the countries of northwestern Europe to step up action against human smugglers, although Priti Patel, the interior secretary, was not invited to a meeting due to a Franco-British dispute over how to handle the issue.

Johansson stressed that it was important to work with the UK to tackle the smuggling networks of migrants operating in Germany, Belgium and France to bring people to Dover. I think the most important thing is to find practical cooperation with the UK on these topics and we need to work together on that. I think this should be the first step before discussing any new formal mandate to negotiate a new agreement.

Her view is in contrast to the French government, which is seeking a broader EU-UK agreement to deal with people heading to northern France seeking to reach the British coast. French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin has said France will push for an EU-UK migration treaty when it takes over the bloc’s rotating presidency on January 1st. We have to negotiate a treaty, that [the former EU negotiator] Mr. [Michel] Barnier did not do so when negotiating Brexit.

EU member states did not discuss the Channel at a meeting earlier this month on tackling irregular migration, instead focusing on the situation on the Poland-Belarus border, where people from the Middle East are stranded in conditions of desperate, having arrived in Minsk.

The EU commissioner spoke with the interior secretary last week, in what EU officials described as a brief and constructive call, in which the two agreed on the need to act decisively to tackle the phenomenon. increasing number of migrants crossing the Channel, and that priority should be focused on practical and operational cooperation.

Home Office sources provided a similar description of the call, stressing the need for urgent, cooperative, and practical action.

During the Brexit negotiations, Brussels rejected a British proposal that would allow the government to return asylum seekers to the EU, a right that the UK had as an EU member state. In August 2020, the Home Office said the UK would be able to negotiate its bilateral return agreements by the end of that year.

The Home Office declined to say what progress had been made in bilateral return agreements with EU states, with officials saying they did not provide a permanent comment.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said: The tragic events that took place in the Canal last month served as a clear reminder of how dangerous these small boat crossings are.

We think this is a global challenge and we have a common moral duty to tackle illegal migration collectively. We remain committed to working closely with our EU neighbors to find a common solution to prevent further loss of life.