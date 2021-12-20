International
EU has limited appetite for post-Brexit migration agreement with UK | Brexit
A senior EU official has said she does not expect the bloc to reach a migration agreement with the UK because of disagreements over the Brexit agreement.
Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, said EU member states had limited appetite for an agreement with the UK to manage asylum seekers and migrants, citing concerns over the post-Brexit trade agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol .
Instead, she said, the focus should be on practical co-operation to curb people’s efforts to cross the canal from France, such as police co-operation and intelligence sharing.
She was speaking before EU and UK negotiators clashed last week over the future of the Irish protocol, the deal that keeps Northern Ireland in the EU common market that the UK government wants rewrite it. Her comments underscore how the dispute over the protocol is damaging the wider EU-UK relationship, underscoring the task facing Secretary of State Liz Truss, who took over the Brexit report on Sunday following the shocking resignation of David Frost.
The protocol dispute also means, for example, that British scientists remain locked out Horizon research funding program 95.5 billion euros.
Speaking to the Guardian and other European newspapers, Johansson said: “We have a lot of concerns with the implementation of the TCA [Trade and Cooperation Agreement] and the protocol for Northern Ireland now, so I have to guess that the appetite from member states to go to negotiations for a new agreement [on migration] is limited.
Last month 27 people drowned in the Canal trying to reach the UK from Calais, in record numbers attempting the perilous journey. The tragedy prompted an agreement between the countries of northwestern Europe to step up action against human smugglers, although Priti Patel, the interior secretary, was not invited to a meeting due to a Franco-British dispute over how to handle the issue.
Johansson stressed that it was important to work with the UK to tackle the smuggling networks of migrants operating in Germany, Belgium and France to bring people to Dover. I think the most important thing is to find practical cooperation with the UK on these topics and we need to work together on that. I think this should be the first step before discussing any new formal mandate to negotiate a new agreement.
Her view is in contrast to the French government, which is seeking a broader EU-UK agreement to deal with people heading to northern France seeking to reach the British coast. French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin has said France will push for an EU-UK migration treaty when it takes over the bloc’s rotating presidency on January 1st. We have to negotiate a treaty, that [the former EU negotiator] Mr. [Michel] Barnier did not do so when negotiating Brexit.
EU member states did not discuss the Channel at a meeting earlier this month on tackling irregular migration, instead focusing on the situation on the Poland-Belarus border, where people from the Middle East are stranded in conditions of desperate, having arrived in Minsk.
The EU commissioner spoke with the interior secretary last week, in what EU officials described as a brief and constructive call, in which the two agreed on the need to act decisively to tackle the phenomenon. increasing number of migrants crossing the Channel, and that priority should be focused on practical and operational cooperation.
Home Office sources provided a similar description of the call, stressing the need for urgent, cooperative, and practical action.
During the Brexit negotiations, Brussels rejected a British proposal that would allow the government to return asylum seekers to the EU, a right that the UK had as an EU member state. In August 2020, the Home Office said the UK would be able to negotiate its bilateral return agreements by the end of that year.
The Home Office declined to say what progress had been made in bilateral return agreements with EU states, with officials saying they did not provide a permanent comment.
An Interior Ministry spokesman said: The tragic events that took place in the Canal last month served as a clear reminder of how dangerous these small boat crossings are.
We think this is a global challenge and we have a common moral duty to tackle illegal migration collectively. We remain committed to working closely with our EU neighbors to find a common solution to prevent further loss of life.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/20/eu-has-limited-appetite-for-post-brexit-migration-deal-with-uk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]