NGO accuses French, British of ignoring immigrants’ request for drowning





A life jacket is left after a group of more than 40 migrants board a bounce boat to leave the coast of northern France and cross the English Channel, near Wimereux, France, November 24, 2021. REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) – A French migrant charity has filed a lawsuit alleging that French and British rescue services ignored calls for anxiety by migrants aboard a inflated dinghy that sank in the middle of the Channel. November 24th. Twenty-seven people drowned in the worst tragedy of its kind recorded on the sea route separating continental Europe from Britain. The complaint, filed by the NGO Utopia 56 in a Paris court, accuses the heads of the French naval authority, the French rescue service Cross Gris Nez and the British Coast Guard of “involuntary manslaughter and aiding and abetting”. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Utopia 56 says the migrants called French and British authorities, but no help was sent until a French fisherman raised the alarm more than 10 hours later. A French Maritime Prefecture spokeswoman said her rescuers were investigating every call they received and that an investigation was under way into the calls received that night. “Sometimes we get hundreds of calls overnight, every call is handled and we have to determine which boat they are referring to,” Veronique Magnin said. Callers sometimes express a preference for escaping from the British, she said. However, this would not change France’s legal obligation to act. The British Coast Guard declined to comment on Utopia 56’s legal complaint. He said that on November 24, he had received more than 90 alerts from the Canal area, including 999 emergency calls. “Every call was answered, evaluated and acted upon, including the placement of search and rescue resources where appropriate,” he said. In the aftermath of the accident, Britain and France exchanged blame. Utopia 56 quoted a judicial source as saying that an already ongoing investigation confirmed the existence of such telephone calls. Utopia 56 said there was evidence that calls for rescue had been ignored in other cases. The allegations were based on interviews with two lone survivors, close friends of those who died and other migrants who successfully passed that day, a statement said. The charity quoted an immigrant as saying: “If I call 999, they say ‘call France’, and when we call France, they tell us to contact the UK. They are both making fun of us.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Edited by Richard Lough and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/ngo-accuses-french-british-ignoring-drowning-migrants-plea-2021-12-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos