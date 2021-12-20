Afghans America Left Behind

CONTENT This content can also be viewed on its website has its origins nga.

In July 2001, Zarmina Pageer, a 16-year-old Afghan refugee living in the Pakistani border town of Peshawar, learned that BBC New House radio show New Life was looking for an actress for one of her lead roles. Pageer, who was compact and desolate, had little interest in fame. It was not about fascination, he told me recently. It was the salary. Her family had fled Afghanistan on foot in 1985, when she was six months old, during the Soviet occupation; her father, a wheat farmer, took her to the Hindu Kush mountains with snow to ensure safety. He found work in Peshawar as a security guard and his wife had five other children. He died in 1995 and the family moved to a single room in the children’s school. Now, six years later, Pageer had found a job as a high school teacher to support her family, earning about $ 5 a month. An actress, she thought, had to do more than that.

On the day of the BBC open auditions, she took a bus through the city. Eight women and girls sat waiting to try, all determined and visibly experienced. Pageer read her lines, but kept moving away from the microphone, and the director threatened to kick her out if she did not stop moving. Later, Pageer cried as he was returning to the bus station, cursing himself for spending the rupee on the fare. She did not have a cell phone, so she gave the principal the number of schools fixed. A few weeks later, the director called her to his office: The BBC was on the phone and said she took part.

Pageer was offered a salary of a hundred dollars a month and, that August, she began recording the show. Her character, Ghotai, was a troubled mother who recently returned to Afghanistan from Iran and was trying to start a small business to help her family by challenging her father-in-law, who thought women should not have worked. The New Home, New Life, which became Afghanistan’s most popular radio program with seven million listeners, was a well-intentioned soap opera. Her story lines combined secret love ties with messages encouraging the empowerment and participation of women in vaccination campaigns. Everyone listened, Pageer told me. The Taliban also listened. They had nothing else to do. Fans often wrote to congratulate the characters on their successes or to offer consolation when loved ones died. People thought our characters were real, Pageer said. They believed we lived in a village and asked to visit. Pageer used the money to enroll in English and computer language courses. She rented a house for her family, paid school fees for her siblings, bought their first TV set, and bought purple clothes for herself and her sister, Mina, who was twelve years old. I liked those costumes, Mina told me. They were a sign that our lives were improving.

In October 2001, the United States invaded Afghanistan. The streets of Peshawar were drowned by donkey carts and refugees coming from across the border. But the fall of the Taliban opened up new opportunities in Afghanistan. The BBC studio, which had relocated from Kabul to Peshawar during the Taliban uprising, returned the following year; a few years later, Pageer returned her family as well. She helped Mina attend New House, New Life as a young girl fighting with her father for the right to go to school. My sister convinced me that I had to be brave, Mina told me. Pageer knew that in their home village, in the rural province of Kunduz, there were questions about how she was supporting her family. When their cousins ​​came to visit, the sisters kept their radio roles secret. They tried to ignore the way visitors viewed the quality of their carpets and their trays filled with rice and meat. The men in the village were in a difficult situation, Pageer said. Maybe I was doing something wrong to make that money.

Something wrong was a euphemism for working with Americans. Billions of dollars in foreign aid were being poured into Afghanistan to promote democracy-building and other US projects. Young women in Kabul could earn hundreds of US dollars a day from a range of new jobs in civil society; the city seemed to be filled with trendy Kabulis riding in Toyota Corollas and playing Bollywood music. Beneath the surface, however, resentments erupted. American soldiers began night raids on family homes; airstrikes mistakenly hit weddings, killing civilians. Everyone thought bad things about women working in NGOs, Pageer said.

Pageers’s sister Mina was stranded in Afghanistan when the Taliban took power and had to flee.

In 2005, Pageer got a side job translating for Torrie Cobb, a police officer from Little Rock, Arkansas, who trained Afghan police. Cobb was struck by the enthusiasm of the Pageers. She was very excited to be part of a new movement in her country, Cobb said. The work was paid four hundred and fifty dollars a month, but it was risky. The American complex where they worked was frequently attacked by suicide bombers, who also targeted the buses on which employees went to work. Every day I got on that bus thinking I was going to die, Pageer told me. Once, she witnessed a bomb that left the body of a young guard tangled in power lines. Pageers associates encouraged her to join the Afghan police, but she politely declined. She heard Afghans talking about women being registered. They said they were having sex with their commanders, she told me.

Pageer attended fine lunches with colleagues and shopped at high-priced boutiques. You feel great when you are independent, she said. She ignored the men pushing her on the street. One afternoon in 2005, when she picked up Mina and one of their brothers at the bank, she spotted a group of white men following them. She pulled her siblings and then crawled inside the bank. She tried to hide her fears, but Mina knew what was going on. If my sister was under threat, we all were, she told me. Pageer called a colleague at the radio station, who sent a car to bring her to work, and she pulled her siblings out the back door, telling them to go straight home. That evening, the men were gone. She forgot about the event.

Sometimes men claiming to be Taliban were called to a talk show she had started directing for the BBC. They threatened her and others, saying it was against Islamic law for women to be on the radio. But often, she said, they ended up telling her how much they loved the talk show or her voice. She learned to close the discussions by asking if they had a song request, and they usually did. Not everyone was as tough as the executives, she told me. Eventually, a distant cousin recognized him on the radio and told another cousin that he would kill him. She traveled to the village to confront him, embarrassing him for his evil plots, and he seemed to retreat. I did not think anything could hurt me, she said.

To its allies, America has often been shown to be a dangerous friend. Shifting foreign policy objectives has often led the US to abandon the civilian population it had previously pledged to protect. Amitai Etzioni, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University, traced this pattern to the start of the Cold War, when the United States promised to support civilians who rose up against the Soviet Union. In 1956, Polish and Hungarian dissidents took to the streets. The United States, which had indicated it would support them but feared the start of a war, pushed them to face the Soviet tanks themselves. After the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam, in the 1970s, about one million suspected accomplices were sent to prison camps. In 2011, when the US withdrew from Iraq, local civilians who had worked with the military were still living in its bases for their protection. We had clients escorting us to the gates and no one even took a taxi, said Becca Heller, executive director of the International Refugee Assistance Project. They then faced a multi-year wait for a special U.S. immigrant visa, with nowhere to hide.

The pattern was repeated in Afghanistan. In 1979, when the Soviets invaded the country, the US supported the Mujahideen rebels and sent millions of dollars to war-displaced civilians. But after the Soviet Union withdrew, the money stopped and the country faced famine and mass migration. Helena Malikyar, a political analyst and former Afghan ambassador to Italy, told me the US left Afghanistan as soon as it thought it had achieved its goals. In the chaos that ensued, the Taliban founded by former Mujahideen came to power. When the US invaded, in 2001, it relied on Afghans to work as translators, police officers and military personnel. She promised protection in return, but her visa programs moved slowly and some locals faced punishment. In 2013, when U.S. troops began withdrawing from the city of Sangin, the Taliban launched a reprisal campaign, killing hundreds of Afghan police officers and soldiers. Heller told me, We say, come work with us. We know it’s dangerous and put a target in the back, but we got it. In fact, we do not understand you.

I met the site in Kabul in 2012, when I collaborated with Seamus Murphy, photographer and director, on a project for Poetry magazine inspired by the work of Sayd Majrouh, an Afghan intellectual. Majrouh had traveled to Afghan refugee camps in Pakistan during the Soviet occupation to collect poetry from women, which he published in a book called Songs of Love and War, a fiery recording of women’s voices raised against life restrictions. their private and the pressures of perpetual warfare. Murphy and I wanted to do the same for women living during the American occupation. We traveled through Afghanistan collecting folk poems called earth, which are traditionally narrated from a feminine point of view and offered in songs. One begins, When sisters sit together they always praise their brothers / When brothers sit together, they sell their sisters to others. On our travels, we noticed how decades of occupation had penetrated the poetry of the village. The women sang about falling in love with British, Russian and American soldiers, and then were betrayed by them. They recited poems about the Pashto drone, bipilotand described Hamid Karzai, the Afghan president whose clothes were made of dollars. In a popular poem on Facebook, a sad woman says to her boyfriend: My dear, you are the same as America! / You are guilty. I apologize.