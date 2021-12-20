Seasonal weather continues | Central Forecast





With the holiday season approaching, the weather is a priority, especially for those looking to travel. While today will be another dry day across the area, we are pursuing a winter weather system for our Tuesday and a chance for a winter mix before Christmas. Today: Cloudy and sunny weather and little wind. High: 29 Wind: West-Northwest 8-18 Tonight: partly cloudy and cold. Low: 8 Wind: VP to VL 5-10 Tuesday (winter solstice): Mostly cloudy with possible snow in Wausau and north until late in the morning and noon. A few centimeters of accumulation throughout the northern forests. Early afternoon blows and cooler. High: 23 Wind: VL to VP 5-15 Wednesday: Mostly sunny but cold High: 22 After a cold and dry weekend, conditions will not change much for today. In fact, in addition to the light early Saturday morning, today will be a close copy of the weekend with temperatures up to the high 20s and slightly windy occasional winds. Moreover, while it will be cloudy enough to start the day, we are following the clear skies for the afternoon. Tonight will be a cold night all over the region. Temperatures will drop fairly rapidly overnight to a figure, especially in the north. Fortunately, the winds will not be very strong, but our wind chill can approach 0 in the coldest hour of the night. You will want to prepare for the cold weather for the following days as well. Tuesday is the winter solstice making it the shortest day of the year and the start of the winter season. Winter is a very apt description for the day as we are tracking not only the cold temperatures but also the snowfall in the northern forests. Snowfall will move as early as 08:00, but will mostly fall between 10:00 and 14:00. Scattered snow is expected around noon where snow can stretch as far south as Stevens Point, however the total will be much higher in the north. In the south of Wausau one can expect a dust up to one inch, in the north of Wausau one or two inches can be expected, in the north of Merrill it is likely to be 2-3 inches and in the far north one can see 3 -4 inches of snow. The snowfall will end at noon. Seeing the extended forecast, temperatures rise sharply causing a chance for some slippery holiday trips. So far there is a 60% chance of a widespread winter mix on Christmas Eve. Afternoon temperatures will drop in the mid-30s, causing a torrential downpour to fall like rain and ice. Due to the cold temperatures at night, this is likely to create icy roads, so be sure to be careful. Christmas day can start with a little mess, a little will generally be dry. There should be plenty of sun and the winds will also be slightly bloated. Due to the limited opportunities of snow over the next week and the actual snow on the ground, it looks like we will have a white Christmas. Have a nice week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock On this day in weather history: 1989 – Brutal northwest winds blow bitter cold Arctic air into the north central US International Falls, MN, and Warroad, MN, honorably linked as the coldest spot in the country with low morning temperatures of 34 degrees below zero. Minot ND reported a cold wind reading of 81 degrees below zero. In the Great Lakes region, landslides produced more heavy snow. Erie PA took 21 inches of snow, including four inches an hour, to bring their total snow cover to 39 inches, an all-time record for that country. (Storm Data) (National Weather Summary)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.waow.com/weather/forecast/seasonal-weather-continues/article_ee4ee7ae-6178-11ec-935a-af0f7d32344e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos