61 new cases with COVID-19, new restrictions announced

The Newfoundland and Labrador governments have announced a series of new restrictions amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, including a move to close public schools on Tuesday for a few days before the Christmas break.

A total of 61 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the province on Sunday: 18 in the Eastern Health region (1 contact of a previous case, 17 under investigation); 32 in Central Health (21 contacts of previous cases, 10 under investigation, onetravel-related); 10 in the western region (four contacts of previous cases, sixth investigation); and one at Labrador-Grenfell Health (under investigation).

Of these cases, nine have been confirmed to be the Omicron variant and 34 are assumed to be the Omicron variant.

In response to the growing cases, a number of new restrictions were announced during a surprise COVID-19 conference given Sunday afternoon by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Prime Minister Andrew Furey, Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie and Minister of Education Tom Osborne.

The central region passes to level 3

Parts of the Central Health region (Badger, Grand Falls-Winsor, Gander and Twillingate) will move immediately to Level 3, with the following restrictions:

Funerals, burials and religious ceremonies are limited to 100 people, or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Awakenings are forbidden.

Shows, cinemas and bingo halls to close.

Families limit gatherings to “stable 20” bubble.

Fitness centers, swimming pools and yoga studios are limited to 100 people at a time, or 50 percent capacity per room.

Restaurants to reduce capacity to 50 percent.

Barsto closes.

Sports organizations are limited to training only, competitions are not allowed.

Work from home is recommended.

Travel within and outside the region is not recommended.

New restrictions for travelers

Among the new measures are restrictions on travelers entering the province.

As of 15:00 on Tuesday, all incoming passengers must be isolated for five days upon arrival and take a rapid COVID-19 test daily for five days, after which they can leave the isolation, provided all results are negative.

Unvaccinated children will need to be isolated for five days and have a quick test every day.

Rotation workers must give a negative PCR test within three days of arrival. They also need to be isolated for five days while doing a quick test every day, after which they can enter modified self-isolation, provided their results are negative.

Fitzgerald said there are no changes to the restrictions for unvaccinated travelers at this time.

Travelers are allowed to be isolated with family members if they wish, but all parties must follow the restrictions.

Minister of Education Tom Osborne. (Patrick Butler / Radio Canada)

School changes

Education Minister Tom Osborne announced during the conference that classes at K-12 schools, with the exception of those already closed, will resume on Monday, December 20th.

However, those schools will be closed to students on Tuesday and Wednesday, resuming January 4, 2022.

“Let me be very clear,” Osborne said, “public health continues to advise that schools are safe to reopen.”

Osborne said the department is “wrong on the care side” and that a move towards online learning may be possible in the new year.

He said keeping the schools open for Monday would be an opportunity for students and staff to “discover any outstanding business.”

Students are encouraged to bring home appliances, including Chromebooks for grades 7-12, in case of switching to online learning.

A different Christmas

Fitzgerald said the new measures were created to minimize the number of random contacts.

“Unfortunately, more movement and travel is what makes COVID-19 flourish,” she said. “By the time we find a positive case, the virus is likely to have spread further.”

She added that evidence shows that even vaccinated people can fully receive and transmit the Omicron variant.

Fitzgerald said the province’s health systems are at full capacity and that the new measures are “our way to reduce this risk”.

“Undoubtedly this is going to be a difficult holiday for some,” Fitzgerald said, urging the public to contact those living alone.

“We need to prepare for change, and perhaps with a little notice,” Fitzgerald said.

“The best gift we can make this Christmas does not come from a store,” she said, obviously exciting, “it is our love and support.”

The latest figures bring the total number of active cases in the province to 127, the highest active load since October 6th.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the province to date is 2213. There are currently no hospitalizations and to date more than 360,000 tests have been performed.