El Paso International Airport has an 80% increase in passengers for Christmas travel





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Airport officials are warning passengers to prepare for long-haul routes as holiday travel has really started to increase. For perspective, more than 21 million Americans were checked by the Transportation Safety Administration during Thanksgiving. TSA officials tell ABC-7 they expect that number to rise even further as we approach Christmas. Sunday, TSA checked more than two million passengers, compared to one million at the same time last year.

Long queues at security checkpoints are only expected to last. A Texas TSA spokesman said many people are traveling for the first time in more than a year. “What happens is that people forget certain things when they travel … and leave their perfume in their bag, or they may bring a prohibited item,” said Patricia Mancha, TSA spokeswoman. “Every time we find a prohibited item in their bag, a passenger is delayed by three to five minutes and that means everyone in line behind him is also delayed.” And El Paso is no exception. Airport officials say they have seen an 80 per cent increase in passengers compared to the same time last year. Viewers calling our newsroom saying this is the busiest airport they have ever seen. “We have about 16 flights departing from 5am to 9am,” said Cassandra Davisson, marketing and customer relations coordinator for El Paso International Airport. “So there are a lot of flights that are moving in the same time period. People are going in and out of the lines, a large group of people are doing it all at the same time.” ABC-7 asked the TSA and airport officials if staffing was a problem. Both agencies said no, however a TSA spokesman said the agency is always hiring. Here are some tips to keep in mind for TSA etiquette: Arrive early, at least two hours. If you are flying internationally, do it three. Be sure to double check your transport for any prohibited items. Anything from knives, pepper sprayers or stun guns just to name a few are not allowed.

The big one that is easily forgotten – only 3.4 ounces of liquid per item are allowed. For a look at the flight time at El Paso International Airport, Click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kvia.com/news/el-paso/2021/12/20/el-paso-international-airport-seeing-80-increase-in-passengers-as-holiday-traveling-season-ramps-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos