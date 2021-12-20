DVIDS – News – USCGC Mohawk returns from Eastern Pacific patrol, conducts international cooperation





Story by flagship Annabella Farabaugh KEY WEST, Florida The famous USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) Class Medium Stability Cutter returned to its home port in Key West on Sunday after completing an innovative 45-day deployment in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. While on patrol, the Mohawk crew stopped smuggling narcotics, seizing more than 3,200 pounds of cocaine. The team conducted joint training missions with crews from Panama and Ecuador to strengthen regional partnerships in the Western Hemisphere. Patrolling in support of the Joint Southern Inter-Institutional Task Force, the Mohawk team stopped a low-profile drug smuggling vessel with approximately 3,200 pounds of cocaine on board and apprehended three suspected narcotics smugglers. These low-profile vessels are built to prevent the detection and transportation of illicit smuggling across thousands of miles of ocean. The drugs, worth more than $ 60 million, were seized in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific off the coast of Ecuador. While in the theater, Mohawk helped detain 17 suspected drug smugglers, contributing directly to U.S. Southern Command targets to fight transnational criminal organizations. During the Mohawks deployment, the crew took advantage of numerous opportunities to strengthen ties with partner countries in the region, including conducting joint rescue and relief exercises, exchanging law enforcement and boarding techniques, and practicing towing with Panamanian ships Servicio Nacional Aeronaval. The Mohawks crew also completed a transit exercise with the Armada del Ecuador LAE Isla San Cristobal offshore patrol boat (LG 30) and conducted a joint two-day anti-narcotics patrol through Ecuador’s exclusive Galpagos Islands economic zone. International partnerships are critical to detecting and preventing illicit drug smuggling; Such engagements with foreign partners increase interoperability and deterrence capabilities, Cmdr said. Andrew Pate, Mohawk Commanding Officer. Mohawk made history during his placement as the first U.S. Coast Guard cutter to visit and anchor in the Galpagos Islands. The islands are a province of Ecuador and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, made famous for its diversity of species and unique terrain. While anchoring in San Cristobal, Galpagos, the Mohawk conducted a professional exchange with senior officials from the Armada del Ecuador, held joint law enforcement training, enjoyed a cultural exchange on shore, and participated in a friendly U.S. football game. against Ecuador. The ability of the U.S. Coast Guard to build strong and lasting international partnerships that advance the national interest is what makes us such a unique instrument of national security. I am very proud of the Mohawk crew for their work as U.S. Coast Guard envoys. The opportunity to work together with Ecuadorian and Panamanian maritime professionals during this deployment, as well as the success of our detention, sends a strong signal to transnational criminal organizations that the United States appreciates sustained engagements in the region, Pate said. Our interactions with Armada del Ecuador in the Galpagos left a deep impression on my crew. Choosing to go to sea and serve on a U.S. Coast Guard cutter opens the door to experiences and friendships you do not find in a normal job nine through five. As it progressed, the logging crew completed training in aviation, damage control, engineering, naval, navigation, and combat systems to maintain operational readiness and prepare for future multi-mission deployments. Commissioned in March 1991, the Mohawk is the 13th and final 270-foot cutter of the famous class built. Medium-strength cutters fall under the command of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Zone. Headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area oversees all Coast Guard operations east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf. In addition to growth operations, they also share ships to be stationed in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific to combat transnational organized crime and illegal maritime activity. Date of receipt: 19.12.2021 Posting Date: 20.12.2021 11:37 Story ID: 411565 Location: KEY WEST, FL, USA Birthplace: KEY WEST, FL, USA Web Images: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, USCGC Mohawk returns from Eastern Pacific patrol, conducts international cooperation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/411565/uscgc-mohawk-returns-eastern-pacific-patrol-conducting-international-collaboration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos