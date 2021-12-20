



LONDON (AP) FIFA is making a financial sphere to gain support for the biennial World Cup. On the day it hoped to hold a vote to review the game before it was abandoned, FIFA claimed Monday that revenue would increase by $ 4.4 billion to $ 11.4 billion over four years, according to parts of a first presentation by the Associated Press. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has faced opposition from the leaders of the European and South American confederations, as well as from the International Olympic Committee. But he has moved forward with efforts to convince the 211 member associations of the merits of doubling the frequency of the World Cup for men and women, increasing FIFA status and reducing the window for the dominance of other major sporting events. FIFA commissioned market research firm Nielsen and Open Economics to undertake research to show that the game could be richer by playing its major events more often. She was introduced at a virtual meeting hosted by Infantino from the Qatari capital, Doha. FIFA is claiming that a macroeconomic analysis shows GDP gains of more than $ 180 billion over 16 years, from the $ 80 billion now immeasurable through the World Cups that take place eight times rather than four times in that period. FIFA claims it would double the number of permanent jobs created as a result of the World Cup to 2 million. FIFA also claims that sponsorship and television rights will increase significantly along with the increase in ticket sales and that member associations will reap the benefits with $ 9 million instead of the $ 6 million now available to them for FIFA Forward projects each four years. FIFA’s global football development chief Arsene Wenger, the former manager of the English club Arsenal, is proposing to halve the number of windows for international matches outside of tournaments to just two a year. UEFA last week produced research commissioned by consulting firm Oliver & Ohlbaum, showing that the financial damage caused by the review of the international match calendar could cost European federations 2.5 billion euros ($ 2.8 billion) over a four-period cycle. The IOC is concerned about schedule clashes with other sports, the Men’s World Cup overshadowing the women’s tournament editions and a further massive strain on the well – being of athletes. UEFA and CONMEBOL have warned of a World Cup boycott if FIFA pushes forward with a plan that would undermine their continental championships, which are organized in the same four-year cycle as the Summer Olympics. All are then planned for 2024. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

