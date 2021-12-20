Cases with COVID-19 Ottawa: OPH reports 312 new infections

Ottawa Public Health says another 312 people in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third time in four days that the number of daily cases has exceeded 300. Hospital admissions remain low, with one patient with fewer an active case.

To date, OPH has recorded 34,608 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported on Monday, keeping the number of pandemic deaths at 620 residents, locally.

The city average for seven days is 226.4, from 96.0 this time last week and from 38.0 four weeks ago.

The number of known active cases is approaching 2,000, the highest level seen since early May.

The test positivity rate in Ottawa continues to rise. This weekend, the OPH said test capacity was at its limit, asking residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 but who cannot take a timely test to assume they have the Omicron variant and isolate themselves.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed 3784 new infections. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the province on Monday. 1040 other previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (December 12 to December 18): 143.0 (increase from 132.6)

Position Rate in Ottawa (December 13 to December 19): 8.7 percent (up from 6.3 percent)

Reproduction number (seven-day average): 1.59

Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 3,784 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Monday, 746 are in unvaccinated individuals, for a rate of 26.26 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people, 2,781 are in fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 24, 60, complete cc0001. people, and 119 are in partially vaccinated individuals for a rate of 20.31 cases for every 100,000 partially vaccinated persons. The vaccination status of the remaining 138 cases is unknown.

More than 11.3 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated. Health experts have noted that the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people receive both vaccines. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe COVID-19-related symptoms as well as hospitalization.

Data on vaccination rates among hospitalized patients in Ontario are not available Monday as some hospitals do not report to the province on weekends.

(nb The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total population of unvaccinated individuals, partially and fully vaccinated individuals against each other, as their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation that shares new cases with the respective populations and then multiplies that figure by 100,000 is used as a benchmark. published daily by the Ontario government.)

VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 888,599 (+3,701)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 819,816 (+1,094)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 156,763 (+35,776)

Division or population five years and older with at least one dose: 89 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 82 percent

* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTAVA

There are 1,941 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 1,695 on Sunday.

It is the highest number of active cases in Ottawa since May 5th.

Ottawa Public Health reported 66 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of resolved coronavirus cases in Ottawa is 32,047.

The number of active cases is the total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.

HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19-related illnesses on Monday, from five on Sunday.

For more than a week there is no patient in the Ottawa ICU.

Age categories of people in the hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 1

80-89: 2

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTAWA ACCORDING TO THE AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years: 28 new cases (3,488 cases in total)

10-19 years old: 65 new cases (total 4704 cases)

20-29 years: 69 new cases (total 7548 cases)

30-39 years: 62 new cases (total 5351 cases)

40-49 years old: 34 new cases (total 4566 cases)

50-59 years old: 37 new cases (total 3935 cases)

60-69 years: 13 new cases (total 2284 cases)

70-79 years old: Three new cases (1248 cases in total)

80-89 years old: Two new cases (926 cases in total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (555 total cases)

Unknown: One case removed from total (3 total cases)

Variants of concern

Total Alpha cases (B.1.1.7): 6,849

Total Beta Cases (B.1.351): 513

Total Case Range (P.1): 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) raster: 1569

Total Omicron cases (B.1.1.529): 28

Total variants of anxiety / mutation cases: 13,548

Deaths related to variants / mutations: 124

* OPH notes that VOC trends and mutations should be treated with caution due to the different time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis after the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results can be completed in batches and data corrections or updates may result in changes in counting cases that may differ from past reports.

CASES WITH COVID-19 ABOUT THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 42 new cases

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 70 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 130 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 55 new cases

Renfrew County Health Unit: 10 new cases

Outaouais: 349 new cases as of Friday

EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks in institutions and outbreaks in communities in Ottawa.

Explosions in the community:

Multi-unit housing: An explosion

Sport and recreation Recreation: An explosion

Workplace construction: Two explosions

Corporation / Office in the Workplace: An Explosion

Workplace Recreation: An Explosion

Restaurant in the workplace: An explosion

Retail in the Workplace: Three Outbreaks

Schools and childcare facilities currently experiencing outbreaks:

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School (November 24) Elisabeth-Bruyère Catholic Primary School (December 1) Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs Service Gardes Agrees Center (December 2) Berrigan Elementary School (December 3) Featherston Drive Public School (December 6) Saint-Jean-Paul II Catholic Primary School (December 7) Osgoode Township High School (December 7) Primary school St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (December 7) Vimy Ridge Public School (December 7) Childcare licensed by Imagination Station (December 10) Jockvale Elementary School (December 10) Pierre-de-Blois Public High School (December 11) Holy Spirit Elementary School (December 11) Katimavik Primary School (December 11) Pleasant Park Public School (December 12) Primary school St. Gabriel (December 12) La Source Personalized Catholic Primary School (December 13) Glebe Collegiate Institute (December 13) Pierre Elliott Trudeau Catholic Primary School (December 14) Georges Vanier Catholic Primary School (December 14) Knoxdale Public School (December 14) Sacred Heart High School (December 14) Franco-Cité Catholic High School (December 15) Child Care Licensed for Ottawa Forest and Nature (December 15) NEW St. Peter’s High School (December 15) Primary school St. John XXIII (December 15) Ottawa Elementary School Torah Academy (December 16) Merivale High School (December 16) Sir Wilfrid Laurier High School (December 16) Alain Fortin Catholic Primary School (December 17) Oudouard Bond Catholic Primary School of Personalized Education (December 17) Montfort Catholic Primary School (December 17) NEW Primary school St. Patrick (December 17) Childcare licensed by Mothercraft (December 18) NEW

Health care and crowded environments experiencing outbreaks: