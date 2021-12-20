South Korea’s fuel demand recovery could halt December-January as flights are seen below 10,000 / month





Main points Incheon Airport Inbound and Outbound Flights May Fall Below 10,000: Survey Fuel demand for South Korean aircraft in December will fall 10% -20% per month Refiners can adjust operating rates depending on the short-term trend of aviation fuel demand

The number of flights, both arriving and departing from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport may fall during December 2021-January 2022 as Seoul tightens travel restrictions amid fears over the new variant of the omicron coronavirus, putting the brakes on recovery. country last for aircraft fuel. trend, said aviation industry sources and oil market participants. Unregistered? Receive daily email notifications, subscriber notes, and personalize your experience. Register Now Incheon International Airport was the busiest air travel hub in Asia for international flights in 2020, handling more traffic than Singapore Changi Airport and Hong Kong International Airport, according to a marketing official at IIA. Asia’s major airline hub saw 32,559 flights arriving and departing in the third quarter, up 27% from 25,705 in the same period a year earlier and 48% more than 21,987 in the second quarter. IIA data. According to industry sources and market analysts in investment and securities EBEST, Korean Air and Korea Petroleum Association, surveyed by S&P Global Platts. South Korea’s major refiners, including S-Oil, SK Innovation and Hyundai Oilbank, initially expected the country’s domestic flight traffic and aircraft fuel demand to extend the recovery momentum to peak travel season during December. January, but their forecasts have been revised downwards. to reflect tight measures. “The end of the year to the beginning of the new year is usually the peak of flight traffic and the season of aviation fuel sales, with many South Korean students overseas and expatriates returning home during this period, while many also fly to make their vacation trips, “a middle-aged trader. said at a major South Korean refinery. “But the new quarantine rules and inbound and outbound flight bans will diminish the tendency to recover aircraft fuel demand in the short term.” Over the next two weeks, South Korea has required all outbound passengers to be quarantined for at least 10 days, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status. The country has banned the arrival of short-term foreign travelers from nine African countries, including South Africa and Nigeria. Demand for jet fuel, production South Korea’s demand for jet fuel increased 13% year-on-year to 1.99 million barrels in October, marking the highest monthly consumption since 2.79 million barrels in February 2019, according to the latest data from Korea National Oil Corp. . November consumption is estimated to have exceeded 2 million barrels, reflecting the government’s call to move into a COVID-19 living phase from November 9 with fully vaccinated individuals allowed to travel overseas. However, refiners and analysts at the KPA indicated that demand for aviation fuel could fall by about 10% -20% from month to December due to renewed border controls and tighter travel and quarantine measures. “There are not exactly as many passengers coming with the latest travel data to Africa, but the updated quarantine rules in both South Korea and other major cities across Asia will mean that people will be fewer. willing to spend extra money and time traveling, “said the senior market research analyst at the KPA. South Korea’s major refiners said their operating rates could be affected depending on the short-term demand trend for aviation fuel. The proportion of aircraft fuel in the total production of medium-sized distillations has increased steadily over the past few months, but production and refinery functions could be adjusted below if domestic and global travel restrictions are further tightened, according to sources. plant operation at S-Oil. and Hyundai Oilbank. South Korea’s top refiners together produced 8.46 million barrels of jet fuel in October, 26% more than the 6.71 million barrels they produced in the same month a year earlier, KNOC data showed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/oil/120621-south-koreas-jet-fuel-demand-recovery-may-halt-dec-jan-as-flights-seen-below-10000month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos