Nr. 10 says the garden photo shows the prime minister and staff doing business meetings | Boris Johnson

Downing Street has defended a photograph showing Boris Johnson, his wife, and up to 17 staff drinking in the Downing Street garden during the first blockade, insisting they were discussing work at the time.

The prime minister’s spokesman said that while it was a working meeting following a Covid press conference on 15 May 2020, the fact that it happened outside of normal working hours meant it was within regulations for them to drink wine.

The photo, shared with The Guardian, appears to show several groups sitting or standing close together. However, Johnsons spokesman said it was impossible to distinguish whether or not people were 2 feet apart, as was the rule at the time for business meetings.

Labor has suggested the photo shows blatant violations of the law, with Keir Starmer saying the argument that portrayed a business meeting is a bit far-fetched from anyone’s analysis.

On Friday, Downing Street denied that anything social had happened that evening, following a press conference at 5:00 p.m. Covid hosted by then-health secretary Matt Hancock.

A Johnsons spokesman said Monday that the photo showed individual summaries following a press conference, discussing labor issues. He said: There have been meetings inside and outside no. 10. This shows colleagues who were supposed to be at work, meeting after a press conference to discuss work.

Asked about the presence of wine bottles and glasses, the spokesman said: These were individuals who worked outside normal working hours. It was not against the regulations for those individuals to have a drink outside of working hours, but to still discuss work.

Covid rules at the time said that if business meetings were to be held in person, people had to stay at least 2 feet apart. The spokesman said: I can not comment exactly on the level of social distancing based on a single photo from May 2020. Of course, all individuals required to be at work tried to obey the guidelines for social distancing.

Question and answer What were the Covid rules in England on May 15, 2020? show The Downing Street meeting on 15 May 2020 took place under the rules of the first coronavirus blockade in England. Two days ago, an amendment to Covid regulations had entered into force allowing the first contact between families since the beginning of the blockade. However, this was limited to two people, who could only meet outside and at a distance of at least 2 meters. The rules were less specific to social gatherings at work. Very few jobs were open, and when this was the case, staff were asked to stay as far apart as possible. No 10 staff were allowed to be in their office, as national government staff were classified as key employees. However, a key objective set out in the guidelines for jobs that remained open was to maintain a social distance of 2 meters wherever possible. Personal meetings should only take place if absolutely necessary, they said, and if so, a distance of 2 meters should be maintained at all times. Thank you for your comment.

The photo shows Johnsons wife Carrie sitting next to him, apparently holding their newborn son at the time. Asked why she was there, the spokesman said it happened because she lived there: The prime minister’s wife has used her garden. It is effectively her garden.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told BBC Radio 4s Today that the photo appeared to suggest a violation of the rules. “I think there is evidence of a violation of the law. The country is sick of this,” she said.

Speaking later, Starmer said he had very serious questions to answer. The Labor leader said: Just look at the picture and ask yourself: is a business meeting taking place, or is it a social event? I think the answer is quite clear.

Speaking earlier, Dominic Raab had argued that the photo simply showed people having a drink after a busy working group meeting and that other workplaces would have acted similarly.

“They sometimes drank a drink”: Raab defends summer photo in kindergarten video number 10

Asked about the photo, Raab, the justice secretary, told BBC Ones Breakfast: “I know how hard the No. 10 team was working, as the center, the fulcrum of the crisis response. I think there are a lot of exhausted people, and they, as people do at work, were drinking a drink after the official business was done.

Asked why the photo seemed to show people standing closer to each other, Raab seemed to argue that this mattered less as they were outside, something not mentioned in the instruction: There is a significant difference. It has always been clear from public health advice that outside you have a much greater chance of reducing the risk due to the ventilation that comes with it.