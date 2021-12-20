International
Nr. 10 says the garden photo shows the prime minister and staff doing business meetings | Boris Johnson
Downing Street has defended a photograph showing Boris Johnson, his wife, and up to 17 staff drinking in the Downing Street garden during the first blockade, insisting they were discussing work at the time.
The prime minister’s spokesman said that while it was a working meeting following a Covid press conference on 15 May 2020, the fact that it happened outside of normal working hours meant it was within regulations for them to drink wine.
The photo, shared with The Guardian, appears to show several groups sitting or standing close together. However, Johnsons spokesman said it was impossible to distinguish whether or not people were 2 feet apart, as was the rule at the time for business meetings.
Labor has suggested the photo shows blatant violations of the law, with Keir Starmer saying the argument that portrayed a business meeting is a bit far-fetched from anyone’s analysis.
On Friday, Downing Street denied that anything social had happened that evening, following a press conference at 5:00 p.m. Covid hosted by then-health secretary Matt Hancock.
A Johnsons spokesman said Monday that the photo showed individual summaries following a press conference, discussing labor issues. He said: There have been meetings inside and outside no. 10. This shows colleagues who were supposed to be at work, meeting after a press conference to discuss work.
Asked about the presence of wine bottles and glasses, the spokesman said: These were individuals who worked outside normal working hours. It was not against the regulations for those individuals to have a drink outside of working hours, but to still discuss work.
Covid rules at the time said that if business meetings were to be held in person, people had to stay at least 2 feet apart. The spokesman said: I can not comment exactly on the level of social distancing based on a single photo from May 2020. Of course, all individuals required to be at work tried to obey the guidelines for social distancing.
The photo shows Johnsons wife Carrie sitting next to him, apparently holding their newborn son at the time. Asked why she was there, the spokesman said it happened because she lived there: The prime minister’s wife has used her garden. It is effectively her garden.
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told BBC Radio 4s Today that the photo appeared to suggest a violation of the rules. “I think there is evidence of a violation of the law. The country is sick of this,” she said.
Speaking later, Starmer said he had very serious questions to answer. The Labor leader said: Just look at the picture and ask yourself: is a business meeting taking place, or is it a social event? I think the answer is quite clear.
Speaking earlier, Dominic Raab had argued that the photo simply showed people having a drink after a busy working group meeting and that other workplaces would have acted similarly.
Asked about the photo, Raab, the justice secretary, told BBC Ones Breakfast: “I know how hard the No. 10 team was working, as the center, the fulcrum of the crisis response. I think there are a lot of exhausted people, and they, as people do at work, were drinking a drink after the official business was done.
Asked why the photo seemed to show people standing closer to each other, Raab seemed to argue that this mattered less as they were outside, something not mentioned in the instruction: There is a significant difference. It has always been clear from public health advice that outside you have a much greater chance of reducing the risk due to the ventilation that comes with it.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/20/raab-says-pm-and-staffs-garden-gathering-was-within-lockdown-rules
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]