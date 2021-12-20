News Announcement: NREL launches new international consortium to advance high-tech mirrors used in solar plants | tidings





Researchers want to reduce the cost of heliostats by 50% and start production in the United States

The US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (DOEs), joined by our partners at Sandia National Laboratories and the Australian Solar Solar Research Institute, announces the launch of the Heliostat Consortium (HelioCon), an international effort to reduce the cost of heliostats. HelioCon, led by NREL, emphasizes the importance of heliostats as a key component of solar-thermal energy concentration (CSP) technologies. Low-cost thermal energy storage CSPs can be used either to generate displaceable electricity or to provide high-temperature heating for industries that are difficult to decarbonize, such as cement, steel, and chemical production. Heliostats track the sun in order to reflect sunlight into a receiver, where it can be stored as heat for energy storage for a long time and converted into electricity. There may be more than 10,000 heliostats in a single CSP plant, representing 30% 50% of the system construction cost and a major driver of operation and maintenance costs. The DOEs Office of Solar Energy Technologies (SETO) is working to reduce heliostat costs, with a target of $ 50 per square meter, to reach its target of $ 0.05 per kilowatt-hour for power plants. next generation CSP, which include thermal energy storage. HelioCon will utilize the expertise of researchers from national laboratories, industry and other research institutions around the globe. The Heliostat Consortium will be a collective power plant that centralizes U.S. efforts to develop advanced heliostat technology, said Guangdong Zhu, director of HelioCon and senior NREL researcher. He will also use international expertise towards achieving the DOE’s aggressive goals. As part of the strategic roadmap, HelioCon will develop standards, metrology, techno-economic analysis and field deployment technologies to address heliostat costs. Moreover, it seeks to increase domestic production of solar technologies and bring more professionals into clean energy careers. Low cost CSP can help us achieve a zero net energy sector, said Avi Shultz, SETO CSP program manager. The ability of CSPs to directly generate high temperatures at low cost will directly address many industrial applications whose emissions cannot be easily reduced by other technologies or electrified. In support of these goals, HelioCon is actively seeking to expand the community working on this technology through its industry advisory board and future requests for proposals, which will engage new leaders in the field. With its industry-focused collaborative structure, the Heliostat Consortium will provide a clear guide to the industry, said Johney Green, associate director of the NRELs Laboratory for Mechanical and Thermal Engineering Sciences. Leading efforts like HelioCon will help ensure that we move the country towards an equitable clean energy economy and a path towards zero carbon net emissions by 2050. HelioCon funded by Seton. Learn more about offices CSP AND heliostat research. Visit NREL CSP and Sandia CSP websites to learn more about other research projects. NREL is the US Department of Energy’s leading national laboratory for research and development of renewable energy and energy efficiency. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Sustainable Energy Alliance, LLC.

