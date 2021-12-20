COVID-19 in PEI: What is happening the week of December 19th





The PEI issued over 50 announcements for public exposure, most in Charlottetown, as well as a case at Colonel Gray High School. Here is a searchable table of public display sites dating back three weeks. Use the search box for specific communities or dates. Test services for COVID-19 need to be improved, says the Green Party. The Public Schools Branch is still working to determine how and when students will return to school. Director Norbert Carpenter spoke with Compass host Louise Martin about post-Christmas vacation plans. The province had announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including one at the Montague Consolidated School and another at the Belfast Consolidated School. One of the cases is an individual at Whisperwood Villa, who was reported Friday. Testing clinics in Borden-Carleton and Charlottetown were closed due to high demand. On Friday, the Head of Public Health Dr. Heather Morrison announced 31 new cases of COVID-19, what she called a “high record” for the province. One of those cases has been confirmed to be the Omicron variant. She also announced some new restrictions that will take effect at 8am on Saturday morning and will run until at least January 8th. These include a reduction of personal gatherings to 10 people plus family members, a break in all sports, visitor restrictions on long-term event homes, and more. A resident at Whisperwood Villa Seniors Home in Charlottetown tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on Whisperwood’s Facebook page. Businesses in PEI are preparing for a pre-Christmas revenue shock. The Charlottetown Grand Chamber of Commerce said its members see the new COVID-19 restrictions as “unfortunate and frustrating”. Students at UPEI between final exams will now write down any remaining exam virtually, at a later date or not at all, the university said in an email message late Friday. Current cases As of Friday, there were 75 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI However, there were 13 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Saturday. The province did not update the number of recoveries. CPHO said the total number of active cases in PEI will be updated on Monday. There have been 488 cases of COVID-19 in PEI since the onset of the pandemic. Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada New BrunswickNew Brunswick reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and 1,258 active cases Sunday. The province had reported 133 new cases and two deaths on Saturday.

Nova Scotia reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a new daily record, and for the tenth day in a row the province reported more than 100 cases. There were 426 new cases on Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 61 new cases on Sunday, over half of which are presumed or confirmed to be cases of the Omicron variant. New restrictions were announced, including isolation requirements for all travelers entering the province. Top news from last week Crossing Vax of PEI The PEI Vax permit is now required at a range of businesses and events. Here’s a look at how to get permission and how it works. Here’s where you need to show the vaccination certificate at PEI And, here’s a look at how thevax pass can protect you. These islands are currently eligible for a vaccine Anyone from the age of five and up.

Islanders can book an appointment to get the vaccine at a pharmacy or public health clinic.

You can find more information on how to get a vaccinehere. Further resources Reminder of symptoms Symptoms of COVID-19 may include: Ethe.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and / or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Nasal discharge.

